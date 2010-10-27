Podcast #276 - October 27th, 2010
News Items: Ghosts Calling Cellphones, Hawking Radiation, More On Radioactive Decay Rates, The Science of Medicine, NECSS 2011, Physics.org Award Nomination
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Time Traveling Cell Phone User
Interview with SGU Forums Moderators
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Ghosts Calling Cell Phones http://sify.com/news/paranormal-expert-claims-ghosts-are-using-cell-phones-to-contact-friends-news-international-kkxpaegaeee.html
- Hawking Radiation http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/44093
- More on Radioactive Decay Rates http://www.nist.gov/mml/analytical/14c_091410.cfm
- The Science of Medicine http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=7734
- Enter very brief news headline - NECSS 2011 - save the date: April 9th and 10th - Physics.org Podcast Nomination: http://www.physics.org/toplistdetail.asp?id=15
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - the US Space Shuttle launching
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Time Traveling Cell Phone User Cell phone in Charlie Chaplin Flick? Just saw this in my feed reader....any ideas? Love the show! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6a4T2tJaSU Todd Barnard Denver CO
Interview
- Interview with SGU Forums Moderators SGUForums.com Moderators Doug, Karen, Amanda, and Steven join us for a chat about the SGU Forums
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The world record for the heaviest pumpkin is 1810.5 pounds http://www.pumpkinnook.com/giants/giantpumpkins.htm
- Item #2 Fiction According to Celtic superstition, if you look into a mirror at midnight on Halloween you will see your own death. http://tinyurl.com/sciorfic01
- Item #3 Science Americans consume about 25 pounds of candy per capita per year. http://directmag.com/mag/marketing_candy_lovers/
- Item #4 Science In a process called saponification, some corpses spontaneously turn partially into soap rather than decompose. http://www.bbc.co.uk/dna/h2g2/A2451683
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'All scientific work is incomplete - whether it be observational or experimental. All scientific work is liable to be upset or modified by advancing knowledge. That does not confer upon us a freedom to ignore the knowledge we already have, or to postpone the action that is appears to demand at a given time. 'Who knows, asked Robert Browning, but the world may end tonight? True, but on available evidence most of us make ready to commute on the 8:30 the next day.' - Sir Austin Bradford Hill, “The Environment and Disease: Association or Causation?,” Proceedings of the Royal Society of Medicine, 58 (1965), 295-300. Sir Austin Bradford Hill