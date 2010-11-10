Podcast #277 - November 3rd, 2010
Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss
News Items: Psychic Cat, 100 Year Starship Project, Cure for Common Cold, Life on the Moon, Alien Ballot Defeated
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Banana Ripening
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Psychic Cat http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/11/psychic-cat-is-psychic/
- 100 Year Starship Project http://www.informationweek.com/news/government/leadership/showArticle.jhtml?articleID=228000374&cid=RSSfeed_IWK_All
- Cure for the Common Cold http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-11673034 http://www.thaindian.com/newsportal/health/bacteria-found-in-yogurt-turned-into-silver-bullets-to-fight-flu_100445425.html
- Life on the Moon http://paranormal.about.com/gi/o.htm?zi=1/XJ&zTi=1&sdn=paranormal&cdn=newsissues&tm=3&gps=284_454_1277_555&f=11&su=p284.9.336.ip_p504.3.336.ip_&tt=2&bt=0&bts=0&zu=http%3A//www.aolnews.com/weird-news/article/some-say-moon-photos-show-signs-of-alien-life/19683381
- Alien Ballot Defeated http://news.yahoo.com/s/yblog_upshot/20101103/pl_yblog_upshot/voters-reject-pot-anti-alien-commission
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Pulsars from a globular cluster
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Banana Ripening Here is weird one. A co-worker of mine has an odd habit of laying bananas out over her desk. she tells me that this is because a banana will ripen faster if it is touching another banana. now I’ve heard the old tale that you can ripen other fruit by putting a banana next to it, but i haven’t heard that you need to separate bananas from each other. is there any validity to her claim or is she simply bananas? Sean Dowling Brisbane PS. I won the additional tickets lottery and can go to TAMoz! prepare to be shaken by the hand, rouges.
Interview
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss http://www.jamyianswiss.com/index.htm
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Neanderthals Were More Promiscuous Than Modern Humans, Fossil Finger Bones Suggest. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101103081915.htm
- Item #2 Science Bad habits can cause your children and possibly grandchildren to end up with a psychiatric disorder. http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20827853.500-genes-marked-by-stress-make-grandchildren-mentally-ill.html
- Item #3 Science Positive psychological changes from meditation training are linked to cellular health. http://www.physorg.com/news/2010-11-positive-psychological-meditation-linked-cellular.html
- Item #4 Fiction Astronomers have found evidence that volcanic activity may still be possible on the moon.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The World is full of wonders, but they become more Wonderful, not less Wonderful when Science looks at them' -Sir David Frederick Attenborough Submitted by Tim from London