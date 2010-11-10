Question #1 - Banana Ripening

Here is weird one. A co-worker of mine has an odd habit of laying bananas out over her desk. she tells me that this is because a banana will ripen faster if it is touching another banana. now I’ve heard the old tale that you can ripen other fruit by putting a banana next to it, but i haven’t heard that you need to separate bananas from each other. is there any validity to her claim or is she simply bananas? Sean Dowling Brisbane PS. I won the additional tickets lottery and can go to TAMoz! prepare to be shaken by the hand, rouges.