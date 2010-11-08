Subject: Ken Ring's ability to predict the weather purely by the moon http://www.predictweather.co.nz/ Hi sceptics. Here in New Zealand we have a forecaster of weather who uses only tho moon to predict weather. He does not belive in chaos in weather and can therefore forecast as far ahead as he likes. He claims an 85% accuracy rate. Seems a lot fishy to me. Is there any good science in solely lunar weather forecasting? Shane Lust Auckland, New Zealand

Caffeine and Sperm Count

Hey Skeptics! Just a quick question. My wife and I are about to start trying for our first child. She suggested that I lay off the caffeine while we try because caffeine is known to lower a man's sperm count. I did a brief search on the Interwebs and found conflicting 'evidence.' Some articles suggested caffeine could actually be a boon to those with lower sperm counts. Some articles pointed to cola drinks, not caffeine specifically as the culprit (i.e. coffee and tea are still cool). Anyway, I thought I'd turn to you for the definitive answer regarding my little swimmers. Do I really have to choose between Cherry Coke and children? Thanks. Matt Nelson Utah