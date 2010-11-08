Podcast #279 - November 15th, 2010
Interview with D.J. Grothe
News Items: NASA Discovers Mysterious Bubbles, Exploiting 'Psychic' Kids, More Homeopathy Spin
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Lunar Weather Predicting, Caffeine and Sperm Count
Science or Fiction
News Items
- NASA Discovers Mysterious Bubbles http://topnews.co.uk/216718-nasa-discovers-two-mysterious-bubbles-centre-galaxy
- Exploiting Psychic Kids http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/11/psychic-kids-letter-writing-campaign-edition/
- More Homeopathy Spin http://rheumatology.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2010/11/08/rheumatology.keq265.full
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Forlorn Beaver
Your Questions and E-mails
- Lunar Weather Predicting Subject: Ken Ring's ability to predict the weather purely by the moon http://www.predictweather.co.nz/ Hi sceptics. Here in New Zealand we have a forecaster of weather who uses only tho moon to predict weather. He does not belive in chaos in weather and can therefore forecast as far ahead as he likes. He claims an 85% accuracy rate. Seems a lot fishy to me. Is there any good science in solely lunar weather forecasting? Shane Lust Auckland, New Zealand
- Caffeine and Sperm Count Hey Skeptics! Just a quick question. My wife and I are about to start trying for our first child. She suggested that I lay off the caffeine while we try because caffeine is known to lower a man's sperm count. I did a brief search on the Interwebs and found conflicting 'evidence.' Some articles suggested caffeine could actually be a boon to those with lower sperm counts. Some articles pointed to cola drinks, not caffeine specifically as the culprit (i.e. coffee and tea are still cool). Anyway, I thought I'd turn to you for the definitive answer regarding my little swimmers. Do I really have to choose between Cherry Coke and children? Thanks. Matt Nelson Utah
Interview
- Interview with D.J. Grothe D.J. Grothe is the president of the James Randi Educational Foundation (www.randi.org) We talk about the skeptical movement and the Season of Reason campaign http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/jref-news/1142-season-of-reason-a-bright-future.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that high-intensity narrow spectrum (HINS) light is effective in treating bacterial infections, even in some deep tissues. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed
- Item #2 Science The remains of Tycho Brahe were recently exhumed in order to obtain evidence as to the cause of his death - specifically that he may have been poisoned, with one of the suspects being Johannes Kepler. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/11756077
- Item #3 Science New consumer research finds that consumers may prefer a credit card with a 1% interest over a 0% interest rate because the number zero can cause confusion. https://www.jcr-admin.org/pressreleases/111510111603_Palmeirasrelease.pdf
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'We have never seen, in our time, nature go out of her course. But we have good reason to believe that millions of lies have been told in the same time. It is therefore at least millions to one that the reporter of a miracle tells a lie.' Thomas Paine (1737-1809)