Podcast #281 - December 1st, 2010
SGU Live in Vancouver with Special Guest: George Hrab
News Items: SETI 50th Anniversary, Antimatter Breakthrough, Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees, Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon, Latest PSI Research, Bending Time and Space
Live Q&A: Neurology of Belief, Coincidence, Multi-Level Marketing
Science or Fiction with Special Guest Fraser Cain
News Items
- SETI 50th Anniversary http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/50th_Anniversary_Of_SETI_Commemorated_With_New_Observing_Project_999.html
- Antimatter Breakthrough http://www.nature.com/news/2010/101117/full/468355a.html
- Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees http://www.popsci.com.au/?s=Trees%20Infused%20With%20Glowing%20Nanoparticles%20Could%20Replace%20Streetlights
- Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2010/11/for_shame_oprah_winfrey_shills_for_faith.php
- Latest PSI Research http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2010/11/feeling-the-future-is-precognition-possible/
- Bending Time and Space http://www.extremetech.com/article2/0,2845,2372850,00.asp
Live Q&A
- Question #1 - Neurology of Belief Neurology of Belief
- Question #2 - Coincidence What rhymes with 'orange?'
- Question #3 - Multi-Level Marketing Super-oxygenated water scam
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers at UBC have found that an organism with the world's smallest nuclear genome, E. cuniculi, can have 20% of its genes removed with no impact on its function. http://www.publicaffairs.ubc.ca/2010/09/20/mr-10-132/
- Item #2 Science UBC researchers have been able to directly observe for the first time, the moment when electrons in a super conductor transition from coherent particles into a superconducting state. http://www.science.ubc.ca/news/473
- Item #3 Fiction UBC researchers have discovered a marsh-dwelling freshwater fish that can evolve to survive in a saltwater marine environment in only 3 generations. http://www.science.ubc.ca/news/449
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'We work by exorcising incessant superstition that there are mysterious tribal gods against you. Nature has neither rewards nor punishments, only consequences. You can use science to make it work for you.' - Edwin Land