The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #281 - December 1st, 2010

SGU Live in Vancouver with Special Guest: George Hrab
News Items: SETI 50th Anniversary, Antimatter Breakthrough, Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees, Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon, Latest PSI Research, Bending Time and Space
Live Q&A: Neurology of Belief, Coincidence, Multi-Level Marketing
Science or Fiction with Special Guest Fraser Cain

News Items

  • SETI 50th Anniversary http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/50th_Anniversary_Of_SETI_Commemorated_With_New_Observing_Project_999.html
  • Antimatter Breakthrough http://www.nature.com/news/2010/101117/full/468355a.html
  • Nanoparticles and Glowing Trees http://www.popsci.com.au/?s=Trees%20Infused%20With%20Glowing%20Nanoparticles%20Could%20Replace%20Streetlights
  • Oprah Promotes Psychic Surgeon http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2010/11/for_shame_oprah_winfrey_shills_for_faith.php
  • Latest PSI Research http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2010/11/feeling-the-future-is-precognition-possible/
  • Bending Time and Space http://www.extremetech.com/article2/0,2845,2372850,00.asp

Live Q&A

  • Question #1 - Neurology of Belief Neurology of Belief
  • Question #2 - Coincidence What rhymes with 'orange?'
  • Question #3 - Multi-Level Marketing Super-oxygenated water scam

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers at UBC have found that an organism with the world's smallest nuclear genome, E. cuniculi, can have 20% of its genes removed with no impact on its function. http://www.publicaffairs.ubc.ca/2010/09/20/mr-10-132/
  • Item #2 UBC researchers have been able to directly observe for the first time, the moment when electrons in a super conductor transition from coherent particles into a superconducting state. http://www.science.ubc.ca/news/473
  • Item #3 UBC researchers have discovered a marsh-dwelling freshwater fish that can evolve to survive in a saltwater marine environment in only 3 generations. http://www.science.ubc.ca/news/449

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'We work by exorcising incessant superstition that there are mysterious tribal gods against you. Nature has neither rewards nor punishments, only consequences. You can use science to make it work for you.' - Edwin Land