Podcast #282 - December 8th, 2010
SGU Live in Sydney Australia
News Items: New Crystal Skull, Roger Penrose Before the Big Bang, Chimps Outwit Human Traps, Anti-Antivax Activism
Special Report: Masonic Conspiracy Theories
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A: Scientists Baffled, Size of Quantum Effects, Sympathectomy, Future of Skepticism, Pseudo-Experts
SGU In Australia
- SGU Visits Australia See the SGU forums entry for this episode for the pictures discussed during this segment
News Items
- New Crystal Skull http://www.philipcoppens.com/compassion.html
- Roger Penrose Before the Big Bang http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1334027/Universe-shows-imprints-events-took-place-BEFORE-Big-Bang-say-scientists.html
- Chimps Outwit Human Traps http://news.bbc.co.uk/earth/hi/earth_news/newsid_8962000/8962747.stm
- Anti-Antivax Activism http://skepchick.org/blog/2010/11/good-guys-win/
Special Report
- Masonic Conspiracy Theories Jay gives an inside report on freemasonry
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that extended jet lag can cause memory and learning deficits, with associated brain changes, that persist for at least a month following return to usual schedule. http://www.gizmag.com/jet-lag-long-term-memory-learning-problems/17072/
- Item #2 Science Astronomers have discovered supermassive active galaxies dating from 1.5 billion years after the big bang – contradicting current models of galaxy formation which predicts much smaller galaxies at this time. http://www.physorg.com/news/2010-11-massive-galaxies-universe-young.html
- Item #3 Fiction A new exhaustive database of mammal fossils reveals, contrary to prior belief, that mammals were significantly increasing in size prior to the extinction of the dinosaurs. http://www.physorg.com/news/2010-11-giants-paper-explores-evolution-world.html
Live Q&A
- Live Questions from the Audience Scientists Baffled; Size of Quantum Effects; Sympathectomy; Future of Skepticism; Pseudo-Experts
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Everything alive will die someday. But in the meantime I got to see her smile, and that made it OK for awhile. To look into her eyes was worth the eventual demise of earth.” - George Hrab