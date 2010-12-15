Question #1 - Alien Plants vs Animals

I was wondering why almost all you come across regard extra terrestrial life it seems to almost exclusively be focused on alien animal life? Why not alien Plants? What would it mean if we found a moon or planet with alien plant life, but no animals. Is that even possible? Or vice versa? Is it just that the idea of Little Grey Men are sexier than Martian Ferns? Obviously there are some basic fundamentals I fail to understand on the distinction between the plants and animals. So how much of one is there? In a way it almost appears as if the two are alien life forms with a symbiotic and side by side relationship. What is a distinction that separated life into the plant and animal kingdoms? Is there a common ancestor to both? At the base level the search for alien life for a time before a distinction? If they did find a Fern on Mars, some how it just doesn't seem as exciting as say a Martian Worm. PS. My example was originally a Martian flower, but for obvious reasons that was a bad example. Brendan Melbourne Australia