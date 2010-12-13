Podcast #284 - December 22nd, 2010
News Items: Arsenic-Based Life, Buttology, V-Steam, Singing Mice, The Real daVinci Code
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Power Bands with James Randi and the SkepticBros
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Arsenic-Based Life http://news.sciencemag.org/sciencenow/2010/12/arsenic-researcher-asks-for-time.html
- Buttology http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=8954
- V-Steam http://www.latimes.com/health/la-he-v-steam-20101220,0,3315605.story
- Singing Mice http://www.physorg.com/news/2010-12-japan-bio-scientists-mouse.html
- The Real daVinci Code http://www.aolnews.com/2010/12/13/do-hidden-letters-in-mona-lisas-eyes-reveal-a-real-da-vinci-cod/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: walnut sphinx caterpillar
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Corrections Cichlid, Methane, and Chlorophyll
Special Report
- Power Bands With James Randi and an interview with the SkepticBros, Tim and Nick http://skepticbros.com/placebo-bands/ http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/power-wristbands-banned-and-refunds-ordered-by-accc/story-fn5izo02-1225975249012
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The recent lunar eclipse on the Winter solstice was only the second such event in the last 2000 years, the other one occurring in 1638. http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2010/17dec_solsticeeclipse/
- Item #2 Science The earth rotates about it's axis approximately 366.25 times for each revolution about the sun. http://wiki.answers.com/Q/How_many_times_does_the_earth_rotate_in_one_day
- Item #3 Fiction For points on the arctic circle, this (the winter solstice) is the one day of the year with 24 hours of darkness. http://www.athropolis.com/arctic-facts/fact-solstice-winter.htm
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'I am somehow less interested in the weight and convolutions of Einstein's brain than in the near certainty that people of equal talent have lived and died in cotton fields and sweatshops.' - Stephen Jay Gould
Announcements
- Announcements SGU wins Podcast Award (thanks to our listeners): http://www.podcastawards.com/ Medical Myths by Steven Novella now available from the Teaching Company: http://www.teach12.com/tgc/courses/course_detail.aspx?cid=1924 Evan appears on Parenting Within Reason: http://foundationbeyondbelief.org/fbbpodcast/ NECSS Looking for sign interpreters: http://www.necsscon.org/