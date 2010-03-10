The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #285 - December 29th, 2010

Main Image for Episode 285
2010 Year in Review
Best and Worst of 2010
In Memoriam
SGU Stats
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

  • Categories Best Episode Best Guest/Interview Funniest moment Best Who's That Noisy? Best Quote Best Science news story of the year Most outrageous illogical statement or pseudoscientific claim Jackass of the Year Skeptic of the Year

In Memoriam

  • In Memoriam 2010 Denis Dutton Martin Gardner Tsutomu Yamaguchi Benoit Mandelbrot

SGU Stats

  • SGU Stats Update on SGU listeners

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dani Darling

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Researchers find that non-coding sequences of DNA may be responsible for more variation among individuals than genes.
  • Item #2 An extensive genetic analysis indicates that modern dogs first evolved in the Middle East, not Asia, as was previously thought. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/03/100317144640.htm
  • Item #3 Geologists have determined that the earth was not completely frozen for most of its early history, despite lower levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, because of relatively increased output from the sun. http://www.physorg.com/news189258390.html

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week Questioning our own motives, and our own process, is critical to a skeptical and scientific outlook. We must realize that the default mode of human psychology is to grab onto comforting beliefs for purely emotional reasons, and then justify those beliefs to ourselves with post-hoc rationalizations. It takes effort to rise above this tendency, to step back from our beliefs and our emotional connection to conclusions and focus on the process. The process (i.e science, logic, and intellectual rigor) has to be more important than the belief. —Steven Novella