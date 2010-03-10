Podcast #285 - December 29th, 2010
2010 Year in Review
Best and Worst of 2010
In Memoriam
SGU Stats
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- Categories Best Episode Best Guest/Interview Funniest moment Best Who's That Noisy? Best Quote Best Science news story of the year Most outrageous illogical statement or pseudoscientific claim Jackass of the Year Skeptic of the Year
- In Memoriam 2010 Denis Dutton Martin Gardner Tsutomu Yamaguchi Benoit Mandelbrot
- SGU Stats Update on SGU listeners
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Dani Darling
- Item #1 Science Researchers find that non-coding sequences of DNA may be responsible for more variation among individuals than genes.
- Item #2 Science An extensive genetic analysis indicates that modern dogs first evolved in the Middle East, not Asia, as was previously thought. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/03/100317144640.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Geologists have determined that the earth was not completely frozen for most of its early history, despite lower levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, because of relatively increased output from the sun. http://www.physorg.com/news189258390.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Questioning our own motives, and our own process, is critical to a skeptical and scientific outlook. We must realize that the default mode of human psychology is to grab onto comforting beliefs for purely emotional reasons, and then justify those beliefs to ourselves with post-hoc rationalizations. It takes effort to rise above this tendency, to step back from our beliefs and our emotional connection to conclusions and focus on the process. The process (i.e science, logic, and intellectual rigor) has to be more important than the belief. —Steven Novella