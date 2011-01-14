Podcast #288 - January 19th, 2011
News Items: No Ghosts in my Backyard, Simulating Earth, Reaction to Bem's Psi Research, Engineered Chickens, Cloning Mammoths
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Sun as Battery, Land Sharks
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Sun as Battery, Land Sharks
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- Y2K38 Jan 19, 2038 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Year_2038_problem
News Items
- No Ghosts in my Backyard http://oncampus.macleans.ca/education/2011/01/14/ubc-shouldnt-cede-to-superstition/
- Simulating Earth http://www.zeitnews.org/index.php/Applied-Sciences/scientists-plan-qliving-earth-simulatorq-to-track-disease-disasters-and-traffic.html
- Reaction to Bem's Psi Research http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2701&cpage=1#comment-29105
- Engineering Chickens http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn19974-engineered-chickens-cant-pass-on-flu.html?DCMP=OTC-rss&nsref=online-news
- Cloning Mammoths http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/science-news/8257223/Mammoth-could-be-reborn-in-four-years.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: a cat
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - The Sun as Battery Hello SGU - You guys are tremendous, witty, and knowledgeable. I'm so glad I found you one day about 8 months ago while looking for new science podcasts. Here in Colorado, the healthiest and most intelligent state in the Union :), we love SGU! I'm working in the renewable energy industry now, so once in a while I get a cool-aid-chugging friend sending me links and info on what usually turns out to be your average perpetual motion/free energy machine. This link is slightly different. Yes, this guy has all the credentials necessary for permanent residency in Cookville, USA, but there does appear to be an actual scientific effect going on here, so I thought you could set me straight on what I'm seeing. http://greenecoclub.com/tesla/ Enjoy, Tom Boyd Denver CO
- Question #2 - Land Sharks Sharks swimming on the streets of (flooded) Australia Jay will certainly love this one: http://www.thechronicle.com.au/story/2011/01/14/ipswich-bull-sharks-spotted-flood-affected-streets/ Love the show, by the way! Cheers, Felipe Campelo Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A recent study shows for the first time American's have a greater negative than positive attitude toward science. http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/wmsbindersurveys/
- Item #2 Science A Spanish study finds that tractor rollovers are the #1 cause of farm-related deaths. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-01-tractors-agricultural-deaths.html
- Item #3 Science In two different studies, researchers find that antioxidants may decrease female fertility while increasing male fertility. http://wis-wander.weizmann.ac.il/site/en/weizman.asp?pi=371&doc_id=6371 and http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-01-antioxidants-chances-male-subfertility.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The tough mind is sharp and penetrating, breaking through the crust of legends and myths and sifting the true from the false. Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.' — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr