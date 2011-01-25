Podcast #291 - February 9th, 2011
Interview with Jeff Ainslee
News Items: Processed Food and IQ, Bacterial Intelligence, Skin Cell Spray Gun, Treating Trauma with Herbs, Jerusalem UFO
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- February 12, 1809 Darwin Day - A celebration of Charles Darwin's birthday.
News Items
- Processed Food and IQ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2806
- Bacterial Intelligence http://www.usnews.com/science/articles/2011/01/25/the-genius-of-bacteria?s_cid=rss:the-genius-of-bacteria
- Skin Cell Spray Gun http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-02-skin-cell-gun-drastically.html
- Treating Trauma with Herbs http://www.bellinghamherald.com/2011/02/07/1855888/judge-refuses-to-let-parents-of.html and http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2011/02/another_teen_endangered_by_alternative_m.php follow up http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2011/02/08/Judge-says-injured-wrestler-cannot-go-home/UPI-32121297195708/
- Jerusalem UFO http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2787
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - Martin Sheen from The West Wing
Interview
- Interview with Jeff Ainslee Fat2Fit Radio http://www.fat2fitradio.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science X-ray studies of an ancient snake fossil reveal a hidden vestigial leg, and support the hypothesis that modern snakes evolved from lizard ancestors. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/02/110207142619.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A newly discovered fossil reveals a 100 million year old carnivorous cricket that was as large as a domestic cat. http://www.newkerala.com/news/world/fullnews-139520.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists report that the animal with the most genes discovered so far is a tiny, almost microscopic, crustacean - the water flea, with 31,000 genes. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-02-crustacean-genome-sequenced.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of doubt, what is laid before him.' -Leo Tolstoy from 'The Kingdom of God is Within You' (1894)