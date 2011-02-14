Name That Logical Fallacy

Dear Dr. Novella, I found your blog when tying in various questions in a search engine. I haven't read very much, but what I gathered is that you don't believe in 'alternative' medicine (ex: reiki, using herbs, etc...) It's not cool of anyone to try to convince someone of any belief, but I just want to know why? In my opinion, there is so much proof on why various healing methods that are 'unfounded' work. Will they work for everyone? No. But you won't know until you try. But you the biggest reason why TCM and many other ways of healing work? It's because of power of belief and intention. We (humans) don't realize we are capable of so much. We don't realize that we really do have powers, and magic is real. I personally am not a big fan of conventional medicine. But it does have its place. Auras, energy fields, chakras are real. And no, not because, 'well, she said so, therefore it must be true.' I read your post on organic farming. I could go on. And if you interested, let me know. But I will say this: not that there is anything wrong with science proving something true, but why do we need science to validate something? Do we really need science to prove that eating seasonal/local/organic when you can makes sense? Do we really need science to prove that what you does have an effect on you? You mean this isn't common sense, intuitive? Reason and logic has its place. But so does intuition. Intuition will save your life. Heathre Heathre, Thanks for writing. You may also want to look at my other blog, science-based medicine - which has many articles that cover your questions. (http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/) You make many claims that are unsubstantiated. But let me address one point - does science have to validate a claim that makes sense? The answer is clearly yes. History is strewn with ideas that were intuitive and made sense at the time, but were also hopelessly wrong. Intuition will lead you astray. There is nothing magical about science - it is simply a systematic way for carefully and thoroughly observing nature and using consistent logic to evaluate the results. So - which part of that exactly do you disagree with? Do you disagree with being thorough, using careful observation, being systematic, or using consistent logic? What I find is that the promoters of so-called alternative medicine cherry pick data, use bad logic, and rely on weak and unreliable evidence. They do this because they wish to promote a world view and ideology, and to promote methods that have not passed the test of careful observation. I disagree with that approach. There are many points that can be made to support my position, but I suggest you spend some time reading articles on SBM if you are interested. Regards, Steve Novella Dear Dr. Novella, Thank you for writing me back, and quickly too. Intuition is always accurate. If it's ever wrong, it wasn't intuition. I really recommend, The Gift of Fear by Gavin De Becker, and Divine Guidance by Doreen Virtue. I personally don't like using the term alternative when talking about 'alternative' medicine. Because in and of itself, it's not alternative. It's a valid option along side other valid options. Regardless of what your view is, what side your on, whatever topic it may be, if someone is using false evidence, lies etc... they just make them self and their cause look bad. Ex: the extremely hardcore anti-choicers. I'm pro-choice, but if I used lies and BS, then I just look dumb. I know people, who have healed, or may not be 100% cured, but have had some disease, and used many ways from herbs, crystals, food, this, that, etc... and no longer have what they had. We are ultimately are own healer. If you get sick, you can get well. You are responsible for you own life. I will check out your SBM. 'So - which part of that exactly do you disagree with? Do you disagree with being thorough, using careful observation, being systematic, or using consistent logic?' What I disagree with, is that science has to validate everything. That if science doesn't prove its true, it's unfounded until proven. Because life has to be 100% factual, as opposed to just common sense. I'm not hardcore anti-science, and there's nothing wrong with it proving something true. But it makes perfect sense, why a local organic (truly organic, not something with just a label) seasonal peach would taste and be more nutritionally dense than one not like that. Plus, organic is real, imperfect. Conventional is uniform. Humans are not uniform. But here's the thing. Every single person, myself included, projects. What you say about 'alternative' medicine, I can say the same about conventional. Conventional medicine, lies all the time. 'pill for every ill'. People go on 60 medications, and they still suffer. Pharmaceutical companies have no problem taking anyone's money. I do believe there are pills and medicines out there made with good intentions. But most, are not. They want every person, healthy and sick, to be poppin. Conventional medicene, treats the symptom, not the underlying cause. Conventional medicine, doesn't believe in using the mind. Pills, have horrible side effects, that make people worse than before.