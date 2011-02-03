Podcast #293 - February 23rd, 2011
Guest Rogue: Joshie Berger
This Day in Skepticism: Galileo Censored
News Items: Internet Kill Switch, Japan to Trawl for Space Junk, Watson on Jeopardy!, Lie to Me
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Lost Information
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Feb 26 1616 Cardinal Bellarmine warned Galileo not to hold, teach, or defend the theory, that the Earth revolved around the Sun. A transcript filed by the 1633 Inquisition indicates he was also enjoined from either speaking or writing about his theory. Yet Galileo remained in conflict with the Church. He was eventually interrogated by the Inquisition in Apr 1633. On 22 Jun 1633, Galileo was sentenced to prison indefinitely, with seven of ten cardinals presiding at his trial affirming the sentencing order. Upon signing a formal recantation, the Pope allowed him to live instead under house-arrest. From Dec 1633 to the end of his life on 8 Jan 1641, he remained in his villa at Florence. To this day, 32% of Russians still believe the Sun goes around the earth http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/02/11/us-russia-poll-education-science-idUSTRE71A5B920110211
News Items
- Internet Kill Switch http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-02-internet.html
- Japan to Trawl for Space Junk http://www.abc.net.au/news/stories/2011/02/03/3128863.htm
- Watson vs Jeopardy! Champions http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2860
- Lie to Me http://www.healthzone.ca/health/newsfeatures/article/937339---crocodile-tears-study-shows-how-to-spot-fake-remorse
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Bernie Madoff
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Lost Information Hi guys been thinking about this question for a while, was wondering if you could help. As I understand it is said that matter cannot be destroyed only changed from one type of energy to another. My question is your brain holds lots of information such as skills, names and other day to day experiences. So when a person dies what happens to the information stored within the brain. I know you might not be able to answer the question but would like to know your response. P.S please rephrase the question if needed hope you get what I mean. Neil Pimlott Blackpool UK
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Dark Matter vs MOND: A new study of gas-rich galaxies precisely matches the predictions of modified Newtonian Dynamics, lending support to this competing theory to Dark Matter. http://www.newsdesk.umd.edu/scitech/release.cfm?ArticleID=2352
- Item #2 Science Apex Predator vs Scavenger: A thorough survey of dinosaur fossils suggests that T. Rex was too numerous to be a top predator, and likely scavenged as well as hunted various game. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/02/110222140550.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Impact vs Climate Change: Discovery by ground-penetrating radar of a clear impact crater in northern Canada dating to about 12 thousand years ago supports the hypothetical comet impact triggering the Younger Dryas extinction event. http://www.centauri-dreams.org/?p=5327
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Microbiology and meteorology now explain what only a few centuries ago was considered sufficient cause to burn women to death.' - Carl Sagan