Question #2 - 10,000 Years in the Future

With you guys being forward thinkers and having imaginative and open minds, I would like to know what your opinions are on what the world e.g human society and basically(or not) everything in general will be/look like in 10,000 years. Will we have destroyed ourselves? split into different sub-species? be totally dependent on technology? I ask this because so often you hear about future advances/problems in the next 20 or 30 years, running out of oil etc. I would like to know ultimately, what you guys think some of our(society's) long term problems/achievements might be? Love your show btw. Thanks for reading Teenager with way too much time on hands :) Isaac Waby GB