Question #1 - What is a Skeptic?

I've recently started listening to your podcast including some of the back issues. I have found Steven Novella's stance on arguments to match my own eerily well and am wondering if I am indeed a skeptic. Perhaps a you may be a skeptic if list would be humourous, however I am specifically interested in where your panel of skeptics comes down on the definition of a skeptic. I believe I am safe in saying that skeptics believe in logical consistency, are empiricists, and accept ideas that are reached through inductive reasoning based on empirical evidence. Does skepticism -in your opinions- have a stance on realism vs instrumentalism in science and is being cohesive with evidence and generally accepted theory grounds for `proof` or merely a requirement to warrant further study. If this issue has already been discussed in an earlier episode I would appreciate episode number. Fraser Hogg