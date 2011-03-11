Podcast #295 - March 9th, 2011
Interview with Ben Radford
This Day in Skepticism
- March 12, 1923 Phonofilm presented
News Items
- Meteorite Fossil Bacteria http://journalofcosmology.com/Life100.html
- Biological Computers http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-03-biological.html
- Super Full Moon http://www.accuweather.com/blogs/astronomy/story/46417/extreme-super-full-moon-to-cause-chaos.asp
- Imam Retracts Support for Evolution http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-12661477
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Roger Penrose
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - What is a Skeptic? I've recently started listening to your podcast including some of the back issues. I have found Steven Novella's stance on arguments to match my own eerily well and am wondering if I am indeed a skeptic. Perhaps a you may be a skeptic if list would be humourous, however I am specifically interested in where your panel of skeptics comes down on the definition of a skeptic. I believe I am safe in saying that skeptics believe in logical consistency, are empiricists, and accept ideas that are reached through inductive reasoning based on empirical evidence. Does skepticism -in your opinions- have a stance on realism vs instrumentalism in science and is being cohesive with evidence and generally accepted theory grounds for `proof` or merely a requirement to warrant further study. If this issue has already been discussed in an earlier episode I would appreciate episode number. Fraser Hogg
Interview
- Interview with Ben Radford http://www.radfordbooks.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study shows that migrating song birds and moths travel at the same mean velocity. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-03-migrating-moths-songbirds-similar.html
- Item #2 Fiction New research shows that most people are willing to cause direct harm to others, as long as they believe no one is watching. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/03/110307142242.htm
- Item #3 Science A new review of research indicates that for most species natural selection favors greater size and speed, rather than average traits. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/03/110307142240.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The church says the earth is flat, but I know that it is round, for I have seen the shadow on the moon, and I have more faith in a shadow than in the church.' - Ferdinand Magellan