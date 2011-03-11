Question #2 - Ambit Energy

The other day in my high school class Ambit Energy (http://ww2.ambitenergy.com/) came up because a few of the students have parents in the program. It was explained and my first reaction was 'this is a pyramid scheme and fraud' but I didn't have any evidence to back it up. Now that I've read the website it seems like it's clearly fraud, how do guys recommend I tell these guys that their parents, even if they are making money, are part of a scam? James New York