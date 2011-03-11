Podcast #296 - March 16th, 2011
Interview with Mark Mervine
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: Japan Earthquake, Time Traveling Particle, Finding Atlantis, TAM9 From Outer Space
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Corrections - Magellan and DNA Computing, Ambit Energy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- 1827 Charles Darwin made his earliest scientific discovery, at age 18. He dissected some specimens of a baranacle-like marine organism, the polyzoan Flustra. Thus he began what became a lifelong interest in natural history http://www.todayinsci.com/3/../2/2_12.htm#DarwinCharles
News Items
- Japan Earthquake http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-pacific-12766930
- Time Traveling Particle http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/03/110315163330.htm
- Finding Atlantis http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/03/12/us-tsunami-atlantis-idUSTRE72B2JR20110312
- TAM9 From Outer Space https://secure3.convio.net/jref/site/Ticketing?view=Tickets&id=100061
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - geese walking on pavement
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Corrections Magellan DNA Computing
- Question #2 - Ambit Energy The other day in my high school class Ambit Energy (http://ww2.ambitenergy.com/) came up because a few of the students have parents in the program. It was explained and my first reaction was 'this is a pyramid scheme and fraud' but I didn't have any evidence to back it up. Now that I've read the website it seems like it's clearly fraud, how do guys recommend I tell these guys that their parents, even if they are making money, are part of a scam? James New York
Interview
- Interview with Mark Mervine We discuss the Japan nuclear power plant melt down with an expert on commercial nuclear power.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New Hubble measurements of the expansion of the universe lend support to the theory of dark energy. http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/science/cosmic-expansion.html
- Item #2 Science A psychological researcher warns that obsessive compulsive disorder is on the rise because it is being triggered by obsessive collecting. http://canalugr.es/social-economic-and-legal-sciences/item/47951
- Item #3 Fiction A new study shows that beaching of beaked whales is not caused by military use of sonar, as has been previously claimed. http://www.whoi.edu/page.do?pid=7545&tid=282&cid=94289&ct=162
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'An unsophisticated forecaster uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp-posts - for support rather than for illumination.' - Andrew Lang