Podcast #297 - March 24th, 2011
This Week in Skepticism: Hale Bop Cult
News Items: Meier Earthquake Non-prediction, Swarm Robots, Sexual Preference, Pre-biotic Chemistry, Science fact vs fiction
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Radiation Hormesis, Overunity, Fecal Transplants
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- March 26 - 1997 Thirty-nine bodies are found in the Heaven's Gate cult suicides.
News Items
- Meier Earthquake Non-prediction http://theyflyblog.com/stunning-meier%E2%80%99s-prediction-of-the-japanese-earthquake/03/17/2011
- Swarm Robots http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-03-honey-bee-strategy-robot-swarms.html
- Sexual Preference http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-12825688
- Pre-Biotic Chemistry http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-12813081
- Science Fact vs Fiction http://www.birminghamsciencecity.co.uk/news/time-to-turn-on-the-tardis/ http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-12758575
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Steve Wozniak
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Radiation Hormesis This was published in the conservative media. It seems likely that this is a horrid case of cherry picking and distortion but I would like to know you opinion, any merit to this viewpoint? http://townhall.com/columnists/anncoulter/2011/03/16/a_glowing_report_on_radiation Michael Michalchik California
- Question #2 - Overunity Claims My uncle recently sent me a you tube link about Doug Konzen. (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHpikCPKPiE). I agree with my uncle that he's definitely a wack-job. He's claiming that his 'unity pulse motor' is over 100% efficient. Now, I just took thermodynamics last fall and know from my studies that this is an impossibility. I'm sure there is more than one way to tackle this one. However, If you guys have the time could you tell me why this guy's a fraud by using electron flow as your central method? thanks, Philip Guilford FL btw. thanks for making a southern kid feel better about the world, down here there isn't much light...
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Male genital amputation is an adaptive strategy, according to findings recently published by biologists from the Smithsonian and the National University of Singapore. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science?_ob=ArticleURL&_udi=B6W9W-52FKJ68-1&_user=911953&_coverDate=03/23/2011&_rdoc=1&_fmt=high&_orig=gateway&_origin=gateway&_sort=d&_docanchor=&view=c&_acct=C000047881&_version=1&_urlVersion=0&_userid=911953&md5=16eb41a604027b1e237b1a41dda7108b&searchtype=a
- Item #2 Fiction A team of geologists have just launched an expedition off the coast of Costa Rica where they plan to be the first to drill into the 'Moho discontinuity', the upper boundary of Earth's mantle. http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v471/n7339/full/471437a.html?WT.ec_id=NATURE-20110324
- Item #3 Science The Oxford English Dictionary has traced the origin of the initialism OMG, which means Oh My God, to a 1917 letter from a British Admiral, who wrote ' I hear that a new order of Knighthood is on the table—O.M.G.' http://oed.com/view/Entry/293068
- Item #4 Science Archaeologists in Brazil have discovered a saber-toothed vegetarian dinosaur. http://www.foxreno.com/news/27310921/detail.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Galileo was a man of science oppressed by the irrational and superstitious. Today, he is used by the irrational and the superstitious who say they are being oppressed by science. So 1984.' - Mark Crislip