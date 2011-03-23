This was published in the conservative media. It seems likely that this is a horrid case of cherry picking and distortion but I would like to know you opinion, any merit to this viewpoint? http://townhall.com/columnists/anncoulter/2011/03/16/a_glowing_report_on_radiation Michael Michalchik California

Question #2 - Overunity Claims

My uncle recently sent me a you tube link about Doug Konzen. (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHpikCPKPiE). I agree with my uncle that he's definitely a wack-job. He's claiming that his 'unity pulse motor' is over 100% efficient. Now, I just took thermodynamics last fall and know from my studies that this is an impossibility. I'm sure there is more than one way to tackle this one. However, If you guys have the time could you tell me why this guy's a fraud by using electron flow as your central method? thanks, Philip Guilford FL btw. thanks for making a southern kid feel better about the world, down here there isn't much light...