Podcast #298 - March 30th, 2011
Interview with Kenny Feder
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Colorado UFO, Breaking Heisenberg, Dinosaur Petroglyph
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Dinosaur Taxonomy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 2, 1845 In 1845, the first surviving daguerrotype photograph showing details of the sun was taken by French physicists Armand Fizeau and LÃ©on Foucault. The 5-inch (12 cm) image had an exposure of 1/60 second, and showed the umbra/penumbra structure of several sunspots, as well as limb darkening. The photographic process was new: Daguerre perfected the daguerrotype only a few years earlier, in 1838. Fizeau and Foucault had been collaborating with their own experiments on the process since 1839. Fizeau had much improved the durability of a daguerrotype image with a treatment, published in Aug 1840, using a solution of chloride of gold mixed with hypo-sulphite of soda, then heated over a spirit-lamp. April 2 is also World Autism Awareness Day
News Items
- Colorado UFO http://abcnews.go.com/US/ufo-sighting-spooks-lafayette-colorado-town/story?id=13235459
- Breaking Heisenberg http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/45535
- Dinosaur Petroglyph http://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2011/0329/Image-of-dinosaurs-living-with-humans-A-smear-say-paleontologists
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - sonic boom from entering meteor
Questions and Emails
- Dinosaur Taxonomy saber toothed vegetarian therapsid GAH?! Curses to you newspaper headlines ignorant of animal taxonomies. Therapsids are not dinosaurs! They are early mammals and are no more related to dinosaurs then the marine plesiosaurs or flying pterosaurs. Some amateur paleontology would tell you that dinosaurs don't really have specialized teeth they are instead all fairly uniform in shape and use. *insert more futile dinosaur nerd rage* In closing don't lump the filthy unwashed masses therapsids in with my dinosaurs. Bug girl's not the only one that gets ticked by taxonomical ignorance. Love the show please don't do that again Michael Waters Ottawa Canada With special feature - Is It A Dinosaur?
Interview
- Interview with Kenny Feder News Item: http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=3039 Feder: http://www.anthropology.ccsu.edu/faculty/feder/Feder.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have successfully extracted the protein from a 600,000 year old mammoth. http://www.york.ac.uk/news-and-events/news/2011/research/elephant/
- Item #2 Science Researchers find that greater short term evolutionary fitness does not always predict long term survival over competitors. http://www.nsf.gov/news/news_videos.jsp?cntn_id=119029&media_id=69255&org=NSF
- Item #3 Fiction Astronomers announce the discovery of the most earth-like exoplanet discovered to date - orbiting just 2 million miles from a white dwarf star. http://www.washington.edu/news/articles/uw-astrophysicist-white-dwarfs-could-be-fertile-ground-for-other-earths
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There are two sources of error: Either you lack sufficient date, or you fail to take advantage of the data that you have' -Brian Caplan, The myth of the rational voter