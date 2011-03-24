Question #1 - Thorium Reactors

I've heard thorium reactors mentioned several times since the Fukushima disaster started unfolding. They're supposed to be safer, cleaner, cheaper, and easier to build than the uranium reactors in use today. And apparently they've been known about for decades. First of all, are these claims correct? Are there any hidden downsides that aren't being mentioned? Secondly, I've heard it claimed the only reason these reactors haven't been built is because they can't be used to create nuclear weapons. Is that true? Kinda depressing if it is. Here's a link to an article that makes these claims... http://realdoctorstu.com/2011/03/24/the-future-of-nuclear-power-after-fukushima-thorium-reactors/ Thanks guys, love the show! James Russell Australia