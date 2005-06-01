Podcast #3 - June 7th, 2005
Interview with Massimo Pigliucci, Science or Fiction, Update on ID film in the Smithsonian Institution
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Smithsonian ID Fiasco Follow-Up Smithsonian won't sponsor 'intelligent design' film http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/06/01/AR2005060101986.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Dolphins have been observed not only using tools, but also teaching tool use to their children. This is the first example of cultural tool use in a non-primate species.
- Item #2 Fiction Astronomers have discovered an earth-like planet orbiting a nearby star, 50 light years from earth. This is the first earth-sized planet discovered around another star, and astronomers say there are indications that the planet has an atmosphere. This is the best candidate so far for extraterrestrial life.
- Item #3 Science French scientists have discovered a way to keep water from freezing even at hundreds of degrees below zero – near absolute zero.
Interview
- Interview with Massimo Pigliucci Dr. Pigliucci is an Associate Professor of Evolutionary Biology at SUNY-Stony Brook in LI. He has published 72 technical papers in evolution, botony. Written 7 books, 2 technical books (Phenotypic Evolution and Phenotypic Plasticity), and most recently Denying Evolution. Author of Column in Skeptical Inquirer magazine – Thinking about Science. Frequent contributor to Skeptical Inquirer, Skeptic, Free Inquiry, Philosophy Now and the Pholosopher’s magazine.
- Doctorate in Genetics from University of Ferrarra
- PhD in Botany from UCONN
- PhD in Philosophy from University of Tennessee at Knoxville