The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #3 - June 7th, 2005

Main Image for Episode 3
Interview with Massimo Pigliucci, Science or Fiction, Update on ID film in the Smithsonian Institution

News Items

  • Smithsonian ID Fiasco Follow-Up Smithsonian won't sponsor 'intelligent design' film http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/06/01/AR2005060101986.html

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Dolphins have been observed not only using tools, but also teaching tool use to their children. This is the first example of cultural tool use in a non-primate species.
  • Item #2 Astronomers have discovered an earth-like planet orbiting a nearby star, 50 light years from earth. This is the first earth-sized planet discovered around another star, and astronomers say there are indications that the planet has an atmosphere. This is the best candidate so far for extraterrestrial life.
  • Item #3 French scientists have discovered a way to keep water from freezing even at hundreds of degrees below zero – near absolute zero.

Interview

  • Interview with Massimo Pigliucci Dr. Pigliucci is an Associate Professor of Evolutionary Biology at SUNY-Stony Brook in LI. He has published 72 technical papers in evolution, botony. Written 7 books, 2 technical books (Phenotypic Evolution and Phenotypic Plasticity), and most recently Denying Evolution. Author of Column in Skeptical Inquirer magazine – Thinking about Science. Frequent contributor to Skeptical Inquirer, Skeptic, Free Inquiry, Philosophy Now and the Pholosopher’s magazine.
    • Doctorate in Genetics from University of Ferrarra
    • PhD in Botany from UCONN
    • PhD in Philosophy from University of Tennessee at Knoxville
    Dr. Pigliucci’s website: http://RationallySpeaking.org