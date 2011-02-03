Item #1 Science Science Astronomers have discovered a binary pair of white dwarf dead stars, that will one day merge into a new active star. http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2011/04/rare-binary-dead-white-dwarfs-will-resurrect-as-a-new-star.html

Item #2 Science Science Scientists find that deep space travel is likely to cause vascular disease in astronauts. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/221721.php