The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #300 - April 9th, 2011

Main Image for Episode 300
SGU Live from NECSS 2011
Special Guest Rogue: John Rennie
News Items: Gayveman, Cosmic Engineering, Homeopathy for Radiation and Vertigo, Evidence and Radiation Risk
You Know You're a Skeptic If
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A: Time Travel, Fecal Transplants, Skeptical Obligation

News Items

  • Gayveman http://newsfeed.time.com/2011/04/07/archaeologists-find-worlds-first-gay-caveman-near-prague/
  • Cosmic Engineering http://astrobites.com/2011/02/03/avi-loeb-and-freeman-dyson-on-the-future-of-the-universe/
  • Homeopathy for Radiation http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dana-ullman/homeopathy-for-radiation-poisioning_b_842664.html
  • Evidence and Radiation Risk http://www.monbiot.com/2011/04/04/evidence-meltdown/

You Know You're a Skeptic If

  • You Know you're a Skeptic If... The best submission from listeners.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Astronomers have discovered a binary pair of white dwarf dead stars, that will one day merge into a new active star. http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2011/04/rare-binary-dead-white-dwarfs-will-resurrect-as-a-new-star.html
  • Item #2 Scientists find that deep space travel is likely to cause vascular disease in astronauts. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/221721.php
  • Item #3 Astronomers have recently discovered a near-earth asteroid in a rare horseshoe orbit – it reverses its course around the sun, traveling in a “C” or horseshoe path due to Earth’s gravity. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-04-horseshoe-orbit-earth-companion-asteroid.html

Live Q&A

  • Question #1 - Time Travel If the rogues traveled back in time, what could we change.
  • Question #2 - Fecal Transplants The science and fiction of fecal tranplants.
  • Question #3 - Skeptical Obligations Are skeptics obligated morally to oppose irrationality.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You can't believe everything you read on the internet.' - Abraham Lincoln