Podcast #300 - April 9th, 2011
SGU Live from NECSS 2011
Special Guest Rogue: John Rennie
News Items: Gayveman, Cosmic Engineering, Homeopathy for Radiation and Vertigo, Evidence and Radiation Risk
You Know You're a Skeptic If
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A: Time Travel, Fecal Transplants, Skeptical Obligation
News Items
- Gayveman http://newsfeed.time.com/2011/04/07/archaeologists-find-worlds-first-gay-caveman-near-prague/
- Cosmic Engineering http://astrobites.com/2011/02/03/avi-loeb-and-freeman-dyson-on-the-future-of-the-universe/
- Homeopathy for Radiation http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dana-ullman/homeopathy-for-radiation-poisioning_b_842664.html
- Evidence and Radiation Risk http://www.monbiot.com/2011/04/04/evidence-meltdown/
You Know You're a Skeptic If
- You Know you're a Skeptic If... The best submission from listeners.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered a binary pair of white dwarf dead stars, that will one day merge into a new active star. http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2011/04/rare-binary-dead-white-dwarfs-will-resurrect-as-a-new-star.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists find that deep space travel is likely to cause vascular disease in astronauts. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/221721.php
- Item #3 Fiction Astronomers have recently discovered a near-earth asteroid in a rare horseshoe orbit – it reverses its course around the sun, traveling in a “C” or horseshoe path due to Earth’s gravity. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-04-horseshoe-orbit-earth-companion-asteroid.html
Live Q&A
- Question #1 - Time Travel If the rogues traveled back in time, what could we change.
- Question #2 - Fecal Transplants The science and fiction of fecal tranplants.
- Question #3 - Skeptical Obligations Are skeptics obligated morally to oppose irrationality.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You can't believe everything you read on the internet.' - Abraham Lincoln