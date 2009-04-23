Podcast #301 - April 20th, 2011
Guest Rogue: Iszi Lawrence
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: Hottel UFO Document, New Method to find Exoplanets, Plans for NASA Shuttles, Power Balance Lawsuit, Nails of Christ
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- April 23, 2009 2009 The gamma ray burst GRB 090423 is observed for 10 seconds. The event signals the most distant object of any kind and also the oldest known object in the universe.
News Items
- Hottel UFO Document http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=3089 http://www.aolnews.com/2011/04/18/the-jfk-ufo-connection-bogus-documents-or-unanswered-questions/
- New Method to find Exoplanets http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/04/110418084007.htm
- Plans for NASA Space Shuttles - NASA to decide where retired shuttles go: http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/04/13/where-the-shuttles-will-come-to-rest/ - NASA eyes private successors to the shuttle: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-13124924 - Endeavor's last flight: http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/04/19/endeavours-last-flight-april-29/
- Another Power Balance Lawsuit http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=3111
- Nails of Christ http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/04/12/jesus-crucifixion-nails_n_848285.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - simulation of gravity waves from black holes.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study suggests that all people have one of three types of gut flora ecosystems, which does not follow racial or geographical lines. http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/vaop/ncurrent/full/nature09944.html
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have developed a fabric-like material that can automatically repair itself if it is scratched or even cut. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/04/110420143618.htm
- Item #3 Science Computer simulations find that temperatures and pressures in the Earth's mantle are sufficient for the abiogenesis of long-chain hydrocarbons - the formation of oil from methane rather than decomposing organic matter. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-04-hydrocarbons-deep-earth.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I think that it is much more likely, that the reports of flying saucers are the results of the known irrational characteristics of terrestrial intelligence, rather than the unknown rational efforts of extraterrestrial intelligence.' -Richard Feynman