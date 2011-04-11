Podcast #302 - April 27th, 2011
Interview with Seth Shostak
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: A Skeptic in Oz, More Creationism in Texas, Higgs Rumor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: A Skeptic in Oz, More Creationism in Texas, Higgs Rumor
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- April 30, 1878 http://www.todayinsci.com/4/../12/12_27.htm#Pasteur Louis Pasteur lectured at the French Academy of Science in support of his germ theory of disease, in which he held that many diseases were caused by tiny organisms. Since he still met with opposition from some scientists, he called their contrary opinions 'fatal to medical progress.' Pasteur also described ways to prevent infection, and provided the skeptics with an experiment with which to prove the theory to themselves
News Items
- A Skeptic in Oz http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=12199 http://www.doctoroz.com/videos/alternative-medicine-controversy-pt-1
- More Creationism in Texas http://ncse.com/news/2011/04/creationist-materials-submitted-texas-006645
- Higgs Rumor http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-13198701
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Firesign Theater
Interview
- Interview with Seth Shostak Seth work with the SETI Institute - the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, and comes on to discuss their recent funding problems.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research finds that people who take vitamin supplements are less healthy because they make other unhealthy choices. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2011/04/21/are.dietary.supplements.working.against.you
- Item #2 Fiction Psychologists have identified a reliable method for selectively reducing traumatic memories in human subjects. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/04/110427154315.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that sleep deprivation causes parts of the brain to go to sleep, even in fully awake individuals. http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v472/n7344/full/nature10009.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Thinking is skilled work. It is not true that we are naturally endowed with the ability to think clearly and logically—without learning how, or without practicing… People with untrained minds should no more expect to think clearly and logically than people who have never learned and never practiced can expect to find themselves good carpenters, golfers, bridge-players, or pianists.' Alfred Mander, psychologist (1947)