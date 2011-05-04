Teen Skeptic

Hey guys, hello from Scotland! i'm sure you get loads of these emails but i know you like to hear about younger skeptics. My 16 year old sister has been an avid listener since i introduced her to your show about a year ago. She recently set up her own blog at http://scepteen.blogspot.com/ and is tackling a variety of skeptical themed issues aimed at a younger audience. Her goal is to become a journalist and the skeptical training you have been providing is going to be great preparation for this. If you have the time, i would highly recommend having a look. Her article on Homeopathy in particular deserves a read, her standard of writing is excellent and i'm really proud of her :) Anyway, i don't know if it is possible, but she would be over the moon to get a mention on the show. I've not told her that i'm emailing you to save her a disappointment if you're not able to oblige. Thanks for taking the time to read this. All the best! Andy Speedie