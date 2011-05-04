Podcast #303 - May 4th, 2011
This Day in Science and Skepticism
News Items: Six year of SGU, Easter Island Controversy,Bin Laden Conspiracies, Touched by a Robot
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails
Science or Fiction
News Items: Six year of SGU, Easter Island Controversy,Bin Laden Conspiracies, Touched by a Robot
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- 05/07/1847 1847 – The American Medical Association is founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
News Items
- Six Years of SGU SGU celebrates our sixth year!
- Easter Island Controversy http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/has-the-mystery-of-easter-island-finally-been-solved-2274075.html
- Bin Laden Conspiracies http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/pakistan/8489304/Osama-bin-Laden-killed-conspiracy-theories-proliferate-in-wake-of-raid.html
- Touched by a Robot http://www.cyberneticsnews.com/research/How_do_people_respond_to_being_touched_by_a_robot.asp
Who's That Noisy
- Answer to last week Fennec Fox
Questions and Emails
- Teen Skeptic Hey guys, hello from Scotland! i'm sure you get loads of these emails but i know you like to hear about younger skeptics. My 16 year old sister has been an avid listener since i introduced her to your show about a year ago. She recently set up her own blog at http://scepteen.blogspot.com/ and is tackling a variety of skeptical themed issues aimed at a younger audience. Her goal is to become a journalist and the skeptical training you have been providing is going to be great preparation for this. If you have the time, i would highly recommend having a look. Her article on Homeopathy in particular deserves a read, her standard of writing is excellent and i'm really proud of her :) Anyway, i don't know if it is possible, but she would be over the moon to get a mention on the show. I've not told her that i'm emailing you to save her a disappointment if you're not able to oblige. Thanks for taking the time to read this. All the best! Andy Speedie
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science A new fossil analysis has led paleontologists to conclude that an early human relative, Paranthropus boisei, mostly grazed on grass. http://www.newscientist.com/blogs/shortsharpscience/2011/05/early-human-grazed-on-grass.html
- Item # 2 Science Researchers have discovered a method for converting bad 'white' fat into healthy 'brown' fat. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-13266196
- Item # 3 Fiction Inventors have unveiled a new personal computer made out of what is essentially paper. http://www.queensu.ca/news/articles/revolutionary-new-paper-computer-shows-flexible-future-smartphones-and-tablets
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I love science, and it pains me to think that so many are terrified of the subject or feel that choosing science means you cannot also choose compassion, or the arts, or be awed by nature. Science is not meant to cure us of mystery, but to reinvent and reinvigorate it.'-Robert Sapolsky