Yap Money

During your segment on the Easter Island civilization, Rebecca mentioned an island that uses giant stone things as currency. What she was remembering is the Island of Yap, a Pacific island that uses giant limestone disks as money. Many of the stone disks are so big (up to 4 or 5 metric tons) that no one person could move them on their own, so they trade them as currency without moving them--just sort of pointing to the stone in your neighbor's yard and saying, yeah, that one's mine. What's even crazier is that the stones come from another island, Palau, which is several hundred miles away, and had to be brought over on rafts and canoes. All this information is from a show that NPR's Planet Money did on the subject. (This means that someone else has probably told you this already, but nonetheless I thought I'd chime in.) It's their podcast #235, and it's highly amusing. I hope it's also factual. It was great to meet you all at NECSS. Thanks as ever for the great show. Hai-Ting New York, NY www.scopesmonkeychoir.com