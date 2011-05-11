Podcast #305 - May 18th, 2011
Interview with James Randi
This Week in Skepticism
News Items: Rapture, Another Cancer Cure, Gut Bacteria and Behavior, Habitable Exoplanet, Higgs False Alarm
Who's That Noisy
Swindlers List: Bidsell
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- May 21, 1916 Daylight Saving Time was introduced in Britain as a war-time measure to save fuel.
News Items
- Rapture http://skepchick.org/2011/05/ai-its-the-end-of-the-world-again/
- Another Cancer Cure http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-cure-for-cancer/
- Gut Bacteria and Behavior http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/05/110517110315.htm
- Habitable Exoplanet http://uk.news.yahoo.com/first-habitable-planet-discovered.html
- Higgs False Alarm http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-13424231
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - Jumping Spider
Swindlers List
- Swindlers List Bidsell.com
Interview
- Interview with James Randi www.randi.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Imaging studies of ancient Egyptian mummies find an almost complete absence of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), even in the older individuals.
http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/05/110517121824.htm
- Item #2 Science Astronomers have detected a new class of planet - Jupiter-sized rogue planets wandering interstellar space, and estimate their number at 400 billion in the Milky Way.
http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110518/full/news.2011.303.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that exposure to cockroach antigen is a significant contributor to childhood asthma.
http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/05/110517151301.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I regard the brain as a computer which will stop working when its components fail. There is no heaven or afterlife for broken down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark.' — Stephen Hawking