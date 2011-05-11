Banning Marmite

Dear Steven and fellow sceptics, Having discovered the show a few weeks ago I have now become somewhat addicted, gradually working my way through the back catalogue of episodes. Please keep up the good work. I never realised that I was a critical thinker/sceptic until listening to this podcast but would now put myself firmly in this bracket. Listening to the radio this morning, I heard a story that had all the hallmarks of pseudoscience, scaremongering and political ignorance and wondered what your take on it was. Denmark have banned Marmite, along with Ovaltine, Rice Crispies and Shreddies (apologies if any of these don’t exist in the USA but I’m sure you can find out what they are), on the grounds that they have added vitamins and that fortification poses a public health risk. An interviewee from Denmark said that other mothers had approached her and warned her not to give her children Ovaltine as it had “too many vitamins”. This sounds like the sort of nonsense peddled by cranks so I was amazed to hear it has been enacted as law in a developed, western nation. Is there any scientific basis for these claims? Best Regards, Jez Morris, 26, UK. http://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2011/may/24/denmark-bans-marmite