Podcast #307 - May 31st, 2011
Interview with Jamie Bernstein
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Predicting Earthquakes; Mapping the Brain; Implanting Memories
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 4, 1783 The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrate their montgolfière (hot air balloon).
News Items
- Predicting Earthquakes http://www.foxnews.com/scitech/2011/05/27/italian-scientist-charged-manslaughter-failing-predict-earthquake/
- Mapping the Brain http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-13577120
- Ads Implant False Memories http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2011/05/ads-implant-false-memories/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Interview
- Interview with Jamie Bernstein http://skepchick.org/2011/05/autism-one-conference-skeptics-will-be-prosecuted-to-the-fullest-extent-of-the-law/ http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2011/05/expelled_2011_edition.php
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists demonstrate that specially tinted glasses can reduce migraine headaches by reducing brain hyper-activation in response to certain visual patterns. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/05/110525131707.htm
- Item #2 Fiction Biologists confirm a link between the retrovirus XMRV and chronic fatigue syndrome. http://tinyurl.com/3gwrqnf
- Item #3 Science New research finds that biodegradable products may be worse for the environment than non-biodegradable alternatives. http://news.ncsu.edu/releases/wms-barlaz-biodegradable/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It is astonishing what force, purity, and wisdom it requires for a human being to keep clear of falsehoods.' - Margaret Fuller
Announcements
- Skepchickcon http://skepchick.org/skepchickcon-grassroots-workshop-sign-up/
- TAM Oz DVDs http://www.skeptics.com.au/shop/merchandise/the-tam-australia-2010-dvd/
- SGU Dinner TAM9 SGU Dinner moved to Friday 6-8pm