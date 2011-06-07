Podcast #308 - June 8th, 2011
Special Guest: Phil Plait
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: SGU-24, Psychic Tip, Explosion on Sun, Moon Origin, UFO Nazis
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- June 11, 1854 G.F. Bernhard Riemann proposed that space is curved in a lecture titled Über die Hypothesen welche der Geometrie zu Grunde liegen.
News Items
- SGU-24 Announces the first 24 hour Live SGU event. September 23, 2011, starting at 8:00pm
- Psychic Tipster http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/06/08/usa-crime-bodies-idUSN0717557520110608
- Explosion on the Sun http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/06/07/the-sun-lets-loose-a-huge-explosion/
- How Common is the Moon? http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-13609153
- UFO Nazi Connection http://weirdnews.aol.com/2011/06/07/area-51-ufos-aliens-annie-jacobsen-nazi-soviet_n_869706.html#s285846&title=Area_51_Warning
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cryo Pump
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Astronomers find evidence that some or perhaps all of the large moons of Jupiter were proto-planets captured from the inner solar system in the early days of the solar system when Jupiter was much closer to the sun. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/06/110606171416.htm
- Item #2 Science Research finds that citizens from so-called 'blue' states are just as likely to hold liberal or conservative views on specific issues as citizens from 'red' states. http://news.byu.edu/archive11-jun-redbluestates.aspx
- Item #3 Science Scientists discover that dolphins actually project two beams of ultrasound for use in echolocation. http://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/o.o.i.s?id=24890&news_item=5619
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Seeing is not believing; believing is seeing! You see things, not as they are, but as you are.' - Eric Butterworth