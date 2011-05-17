Podcast #309 - June 13th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Two New Elements, The Decline Effect, Zicam Inventor Arrested, Lasers from Human Cells, Mood Ears
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: The Enemy Within
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- June 18 June 18 is … International Panic Day Don't Panic! http://www.eslholidaylessons.com/06/international_panic_day.htm
News Items
- Two New Elements http://www.npr.org/2011/06/10/137065238/how-to-put-a-new-element-on-the-periodic-table
- The Decline Effect http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-decline-effect-revisited/
- Zicam Inventor Arrested http://www.sfgate.com/cgi-bin/article.cgi?f=/n/a/2011/06/02/state/n135609D39.DTL
- Lasers from Human Cells http://www.technologyreview.com/blog/editors/26876/?ref=rss
- Brain Wave Cat Ears http://www.weirdasianews.com/2011/05/17/fashionable-cat-ears-japan-responds-brain-waves/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Sara Silverman
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - The Enemy Within Hi guys. Love the show. Long time listener. Despite being a skeptic ever since I can remember, I find myself partaking in the superstitious act of 'knocking on wood' only very occasionally and usually when a unpleasant thought involving my kids or family pops into my head. Most often this will occur when my guard is down such as when I am drifting off to sleep for example. I know it's stupid and irrational but during these moments of vulnerability I am sometimes compelled to do it. Is this just a coping mechanism to get rid of the unpleasant thought? Or is there a believer buried in my subconscious trying to get out? This led me to ponder whether belief in a higher power could have a subconscious component and where these occasional lapses in rational thought could be coming from. Am I a closet believer? Or is this just a learned behavior or could it be some type repressed redundant evolutionary remnant? Wondering also if you guys have ever partaken in any superstitious activity recently. Kind regards. George. George Voulgaris Melbourne, Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Despite the fact that Vesta has no clouds or snow cover, it is the brightest object in the asteroid belt with an albedo about the same as the Earth. http://newsroom.ucla.edu/portal/ucla/nasa-s-dawn-approaches-vesta-207791.aspx
- Item #2 Science About 1 in every 20 meteorites that fall to the Earth come from Vesta. http://newsroom.ucla.edu/portal/ucla/nasa-s-dawn-approaches-vesta-207791.aspx
- Item #3 Science When it was first discovered in 1807 Vesta was thought to be a moon of its larger cousin, Ceres, which was initially designated a planet. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/4_Vesta
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'In cases where prior knowledge is available, the alternative to 'an open mind' is not a 'closed mind'. It is 'an informed mind'. In such contexts, any appeal to 'keep an open mind' is an appeal to prefer ignorance over knowledge. This is not advisable.' - Ian Rowland