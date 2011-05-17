Question #1 - The Enemy Within

Hi guys. Love the show. Long time listener. Despite being a skeptic ever since I can remember, I find myself partaking in the superstitious act of 'knocking on wood' only very occasionally and usually when a unpleasant thought involving my kids or family pops into my head. Most often this will occur when my guard is down such as when I am drifting off to sleep for example. I know it's stupid and irrational but during these moments of vulnerability I am sometimes compelled to do it. Is this just a coping mechanism to get rid of the unpleasant thought? Or is there a believer buried in my subconscious trying to get out? This led me to ponder whether belief in a higher power could have a subconscious component and where these occasional lapses in rational thought could be coming from. Am I a closet believer? Or is this just a learned behavior or could it be some type repressed redundant evolutionary remnant? Wondering also if you guys have ever partaken in any superstitious activity recently. Kind regards. George. George Voulgaris Melbourne, Australia