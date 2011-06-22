Podcast #310 - June 22nd, 2011
Guest Rogue: Michael Waterhouse
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: We Are All Mutants, Human Gecko, Creationists Infiltrate Geology Meeting, Battery Man
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- June 25, 1994 In 1994, the capture of the first live specimen of the Vu Quang ox in Vietnam, a previously unknown species of mammal, was reported in the London newspaper The Times.
News Items
- We are all mutants http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2011/06/hyper-human-mutations-60-new-mutations-in-each-genome.html
- Human Gecko http://nextbigfuture.com/2011/06/darpa-z-man-program-to-enbale-wall.html?m=1
- Creationsts Infiltrate Geology Meeting http://www.earthmagazine.org/earth/article/456-7db-6-a
- Battery Man http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2003016/The-human-sausage-sizzler-Serb-Slavisa-Pajkic-claims-20-000-Volts-harm-him.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: a watermelon
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A review of research finds that the transition to agriculture from hunter-gathering consistently led to a decrease in height and overall health. http://tinyurl.com/5rlgjjm
- Item #2 Fiction A recent study finds that college students who have later class start times have less daytime sleepiness and better grades. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2011-06-college-students-longer-grades-classes.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers have developed a treatment for diseases that result from genetic mutations which cause protein synthesis to stop prematurely. http://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/index.cfm?id=3226
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “He who only knows his side of the case knows little. His reasons may have been good and no one may have been able to refute them, but if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side then he has no ground for preferring either option.” - John Stuart Mill