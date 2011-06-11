Podcast #311 - June 29th, 2011
Interview with Eugenie Scott
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Tau Day, Body Temperature of Dinosaurs Measured, Magnets and Blood Flow, Guru in Sweat Lodge Death Convicted, Close Call for the Space Station
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- July 2 1843 Samuel Christian Friedrich Hahnemann - a German physician, founder of the system of therapeutics known as homeopathy - died.
News Items
- Tau Day http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-13906169
- Body Temperature of Dinosaurs Measured http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/06/110628132557.htm
- Magnets and Blood Flow http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/magnets-and-blood-flow/
- Guru in Sweat Lodge Deaths Convicted http://www.nytimes.com/2011/06/23/us/23sweat.html?_r=2
- Close Call for Space Station http://gawker.com/5816596/space-station-nearly-obliterated-no-big-deal
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Brian May
Interview
- Interview with Eugenie Scott Director of the National Center for Science Education
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A recent extensive DNA analysis of coconuts indicates that all modern cultivated coconuts derive from a single ancestral variety located in Indonesia. http://news.wustl.edu/news/Pages/22438.aspx
- Item #2 Science Paleontologists have discovered fossilized eyes 515 million years old - they are surprisingly complex compound eyes with about 3,000 lenses. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-06-fossils-powerful-eyes-evolved-twinkling.html
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that wars have been increasing steadily over the last century by 2% per year on average. http://www2.warwick.ac.uk/newsandevents/pressreleases/wars_steadily_increase
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If the human race wishes to have a prolonged and indefinite period of material prosperity, they have only got to behave in a peaceful and helpful way toward one another, and science will do for them all they wish and more than they can dream.' - Winston Churchill