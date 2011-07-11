Podcast #312 - July 5th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Classifying Galaxies, More Pareidolia, Easter Island Elixir, Driverless Cars, Elevatorgate
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Classifying Galaxies, More Pareidolia, Easter Island Elixir, Driverless Cars, Elevatorgate
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- July 9 1595 Johannes Kepler published Mysterium cosmographicum (Mystery of the Cosmos)
News Items
- Classifying Galaxies http://physicsworld.com/cws/article/news/46420
- More Pareidolia http://www.kwtx.com/mobi?storyid=50946582
- Easter Island Elixir http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/science-news/8607582/Elixir-of-life-discovered-on-Easter-Island.html
- Driverless Cars http://www.technologyreview.com/blog/helloworld/26938/?ref=rss
- Elevatorgate http://skepchick.org/2011/07/the-privilege-delusion/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: a screw being dropped into a turbine engine
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study shows that it is possible to learn how to deliberately forget information. http://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/o.o.i.s?id=24890&news_item=5629
- Item #2 Science Research suggests that pigeons are very adept at recognizing human faces. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/07/110703132527.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Medical engineers report that they have successfully built and tested a functioning 'robotic' small intestine that is capable of replacing a significant portion of the small intestine in an animal. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2011-07-functioning-small-intestine-laboratory.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'If agricultural land be left uncultivated, in a few years the jungle returns, and signs are not lacking that a similar danger is always lying in wait for the fields of thought, which, by the labour of three hundred years, have been cleared and brought into cultivation by men of science. The destruction of a very small percentage of the population would suffice to annihilate scientific knowledge, and lead us back to almost universal belief in magic, witchcraft and astrology.' - William Cecil Dampier Dampier-Whetham