Question #1 - New Creationist Argument

Chalk up another obsessed listener to you great show. It has been my entrypoint into organized scepticism although I consider myself a sceptic for 15 of my thirty years. At a barbecue this weekend I came across a yet unheard argument in favour of young earth creationism. If my memory serves me well I didn't hear that one treated on your show yet. Maybe you like to mention it. So my friend told me after referring to the Glen rose formation / Paluxy river tracks told me that if humans and men didn't live together on earth why are there so many legends about dragons or similar beings in cultures around the globe? I was able to put to rest the Paluxy River tracks argument with a quick Google search. Even most creationists accepted the scientific explanation by now. But I didn't find much trustworthy information about the dragon argument. Please please please continue the excelent work! May you spread scepticism another 50 years at least, the world needs you. Regards, Martin TÃnnishoff Karlsruhe / Germany