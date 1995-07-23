Podcast #314 - July 20th, 2011
Live from TAM9
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Comet Elenin, Forces of Darkness, Science Proves the Bible (Not), Last Shuttle Launch, Pastafarian Headgear, Organic Water, Graphene Water Battery, Youngest Dinosaur Fossil
Live Q&A: Skeptical Wins, 24 Hour Live SGU Show, Reconciling Faith and Skepticism, Craniosacral Therapy, Favorite Science Jokes, Sam Harris, How SGU Started
Science or Fiction
- July 23, 1995 Comet Hale-Bopp
News Items
- Comet Elenin http://thetruthbehindthescenes.wordpress.com/2011/05/05/scientists-says-comet-elenin-has-massive-ufo-fleet-following-in-formation-in-its-tail/
- Forces of Darkness http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2011/07/a_disturbing_post_on_an_anti-vaccine_blog.php
- Science Proves the Bible (Not) http://www.livingwaters.com/witnessingtool/scienceconfirmsthebible.shtml
- Pastafarian Headgear http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-14135523
- Organic Water http://www.npr.org/blogs/health/2011/07/13/137796144/organic-water-a-new-marketing-wave
- Graphene Water Battery http://electronicsbus.com/graphite-water-battery-instant-charging-super-batteries/
- Youngest Dinosaur Fossil http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110713/full/news.2011.411.html
Live Q&A
- Question #1 Skeptical Wins
- Question #2 24 Hour SGU show
- Question #3 Reconciling Faith and Skepticism
- Question #4 Cranio-sacral Therapy
- Question #5 Favorite Science Jokes
- Question #6 Sam Harris
- Question #7 How SGU Started
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research indicates that access to information via the internet, such as through Google, decreases people’s ability to recall information.
- Item #2 Fiction The Wildlife Conservation Society has recently declared that the snow leopard is now likely extinct in the wild.
- Item #3 Science Models of the orbits of the large asteroids Ceres and Vesta indicate that Earth’s climate cannot be traced back more than 60 million years.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is the best thing that humanity has ever come up with. And if it isn't, then science will fix it.' - Bill Nye