The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #314 - July 20th, 2011

Main Image for Episode 314
Live from TAM9
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Comet Elenin, Forces of Darkness, Science Proves the Bible (Not), Last Shuttle Launch, Pastafarian Headgear, Organic Water, Graphene Water Battery, Youngest Dinosaur Fossil
Live Q&A: Skeptical Wins, 24 Hour Live SGU Show, Reconciling Faith and Skepticism, Craniosacral Therapy, Favorite Science Jokes, Sam Harris, How SGU Started
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • July 23, 1995 Comet Hale-Bopp

News Items

  • Comet Elenin http://thetruthbehindthescenes.wordpress.com/2011/05/05/scientists-says-comet-elenin-has-massive-ufo-fleet-following-in-formation-in-its-tail/
  • Forces of Darkness http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2011/07/a_disturbing_post_on_an_anti-vaccine_blog.php
  • Science Proves the Bible (Not) http://www.livingwaters.com/witnessingtool/scienceconfirmsthebible.shtml
  • Pastafarian Headgear http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-14135523
  • Organic Water http://www.npr.org/blogs/health/2011/07/13/137796144/organic-water-a-new-marketing-wave
  • Graphene Water Battery http://electronicsbus.com/graphite-water-battery-instant-charging-super-batteries/
  • Youngest Dinosaur Fossil http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110713/full/news.2011.411.html

Live Q&A

  • Question #1 Skeptical Wins
  • Question #2 24 Hour SGU show
  • Question #3 Reconciling Faith and Skepticism
  • Question #4 Cranio-sacral Therapy
  • Question #5 Favorite Science Jokes
  • Question #6 Sam Harris
  • Question #7 How SGU Started

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 New research indicates that access to information via the internet, such as through Google, decreases people’s ability to recall information.
  • Item #2 The Wildlife Conservation Society has recently declared that the snow leopard is now likely extinct in the wild.
  • Item #3 Models of the orbits of the large asteroids Ceres and Vesta indicate that Earth’s climate cannot be traced back more than 60 million years.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is the best thing that humanity has ever come up with. And if it isn't, then science will fix it.' - Bill Nye