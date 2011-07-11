The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #315 - July 27th, 2011

Main Image for Episode 315
Interview with Bill Nye
News Items: Skeptical Conferences, Victory for Evolution in Texas, New Moon for Pluto, Life in the Universe, Connecticut Chupacabra
This Day in Skepticism

  • July 30, 1898, Corn Flakes were invented by William Kellogg.

News Items

  • TAM9 and Upcoming Events http://www.theskepticsguide.org/resources/events.aspx
  • Victory for Evolution in Texas http://ncse.com/news/2011/07/victory-evolution-texas-006802
  • New Moon for Pluto http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-14220620
  • Life in the Universe http://www.space.com/12421-alien-life-rare-universe-extraterrestrials-seti.html
  • Connecticut Chupacabra http://fairfield.patch.com/articles/southport-resident-reports-sighting-of-bizarre-creature-some-claim-is-a-chupacabra#photo-752971

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Barn Owl

Interview

  • Interview with Bill Nye http://planetary.org/home/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new analysis indicates that the greatest threat to endangered large African mammal species is the conservation laws designed to protect them. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/07/110727122702.htm
  • Item #2 Biologists discover that the cottony cushion scale insect fertilizes its eggs with sperm that live inside of it as a separate infectious tissue lineage. http://tinyurl.com/3d97lwg
  • Item #3 Scientists discover that the biomass of a species in a given ecosystem is determined entirely by it's place in the food chain, and not by animal type, size, or other variable. http://nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=121051&org=NSF&from=news

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A live body and a dead body contain the same number of particles. Structurally, there’s no discernible difference. Life and death are unquantifiable abstracts. Why should I be concerned?' - Dr. Manhattan