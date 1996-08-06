Question #1

Hi gang, I've just finished watching a talk on TED by Brene Brown on 'The Power of vulnerability' [ http://www.ted.com/talks/brene_brown_on_vulnerability.html ]. In her talk she quotes her old research professor: 'If you can't measure it, it does not exist.' I heard the quote and immediately wondered what reaction a panel of skeptics might have to such a statement. Bypassing the obvious 'How do you measure love?' and so forth, is the statement valid or is it little more than a catchy sound-byte? Keep it up, Adrian Robinson Hungerford, UK