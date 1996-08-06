Podcast #316 - August 3rd, 2011
Interview with Elizabeth Loftus
This Day in Skepticism - Life on Mars
News Items: The 27 Club, Blood-Red Lake, Earth Trojan Asteroid, Radioactive Heat
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: If It Can't Be Measured
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- August 6, 1996 NASA Administrator Daniel Goldin announced the discovery of evidence of a primitive life form on Mars.
News Items
- The 27 Club http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Winehouse
- Blood-Red Lake http://news.yahoo.com/end-times-texas-lake-turns-blood-red-215004338.html
- Earth Trojan Asteroid http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/07/1107128-trojan-asteroid-earth-planet-orbit-nasa-space-science/
- Radioactive Decay and Earth's Heat http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/08/110802125801.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: From Oscar Wilde's short story 'Lord Arthur Savile's Crime'.
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 Hi gang, I've just finished watching a talk on TED by Brene Brown on 'The Power of vulnerability' [ http://www.ted.com/talks/brene_brown_on_vulnerability.html ]. In her talk she quotes her old research professor: 'If you can't measure it, it does not exist.' I heard the quote and immediately wondered what reaction a panel of skeptics might have to such a statement. Bypassing the obvious 'How do you measure love?' and so forth, is the statement valid or is it little more than a catchy sound-byte? Keep it up, Adrian Robinson Hungerford, UK
Interview
- Interview with Elizabeth Loftus http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Loftus
Science or Fiction
- Item #1 Science Physicists have developed a method for testing whether or not our universe exists as part of a greater multiverse, and have even conducted preliminary, although inconclusive, observations. http://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/news-articles/1108/110802-first-test-of-multiverse
- Item #2 Science New research indicates that those who live to be 95 or older have lifestyles that are no healthier than the general population. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/08/110803083639.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Biologists have discovered a plant that attracts pollinating bats by producing ultrasound that mimics the bat's echolocation. http://www.bbc.co.uk/nature/14328999
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I have something to say. It's better to burn out than to fade away.' The Kurgan