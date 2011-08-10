Question #1 - Robert Johnson

I'm teasing a bit here... But how can you skip Robert Johnson??? The Father of the Blues... The man who made a deal with the devil at the crossroads! It's a great story. He supposedly sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his ability to play the blues. I tell you what, the blues get no respect (in my best Rodney Dangerfield voice). FYI, you are all brilliant and I truly enjoy every week when I get to listen to your thoughts, insights, and discussions. Keep up the amazing work and I hope to meet you all next year at TAM. Be well, Blake Purnell Kirkland, WA More follow up: http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/console/b012x12m