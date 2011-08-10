Podcast #317 - August 10th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Anti-Matter in Space, 3D Brain Mapping, Time Shift, 4-Time Lottery Winner
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Robert Johnson
Science or Fiction
- August 13, 1903 The journal Nature reported that helium gas is produced by the radioactive decay of the radium.
News Items
- Antimatter in Space http://iopscience.iop.org/2041-8205/737/2/L29/
- 3-D Brain Mapping http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/how-mammalian-brains-map-in-3d/
- Time Shift http://www.theatlanticwire.com/global/2011/07/strange-case-volcanic-eruption-set-clocks-15-minutes-fast/39775/
- 4-Time Lottery Winner http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2023514/Lucky-woman-won-lottery-times-outed-Stanford-University-statistics-PhD.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: sawing dry ice
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Robert Johnson I'm teasing a bit here... But how can you skip Robert Johnson??? The Father of the Blues... The man who made a deal with the devil at the crossroads! It's a great story. He supposedly sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his ability to play the blues. I tell you what, the blues get no respect (in my best Rodney Dangerfield voice). FYI, you are all brilliant and I truly enjoy every week when I get to listen to your thoughts, insights, and discussions. Keep up the amazing work and I hope to meet you all next year at TAM. Be well, Blake Purnell Kirkland, WA More follow up: http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/console/b012x12m
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A study of 9th-11th graders finds that, when asked how they would like to be contacted with health information, the majority chose either Facebook or texting over traditional methods. http://news.georgiahealth.edu/archives/4277
- Item #2 Science New research finds that having the ending of a movie or book spoiled by knowing the plot, even for mysteries, increases rather than decreases enjoyment. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/psychology/2011081013510031.html
- Item #3 Science DNA analysis indicates that modern humans derive about 4% of their DNA from Neanderthals, including some gene variants associated with improved immune function. http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110810/full/476136a.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'And when we die our empty bodies turn to dust/There'll be no pit of fire/No angels singing songs for us/There's nothing we can say that people won't forget some day/There's nothing we can do that matters/And that's okay' From The Future by The Limousines.