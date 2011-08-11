Question #1 - More on Helium

Helium is a Noble (not Nobel) gas element usually recovered from natural gas wells. In the US, the gas wells are the top fraction of oil formations - the oil is created in sandstone or other relatively porous rock covered by shale, or much less porous rock. The gas percolates up to the non-porous layer where it gets trapped. Helium is trapped with the gas, and is separated when the gas is extracted. The helium is produced by the decay of transuranic minerals in the rock BELOW the oil formations. The transuranics, like uranium, thorium, and radium, decay radioactively through a mechanism which includes 'alpha decay', where the atoms emit helium nuclei, becoming lighter elements of lower atomic number (helium has 2 protons, so the atomic number decreases by 2). Essentially ALL the helium on earth is produced by this method, NATURALLY. All the original helium in the cloud which created the earth 4.6 Billion years ago was lost in the creation. The US has a virtual monopoly on helium reserves because most places do not have transuranic ores buried miles below gas and oil deposits. The depleted reserves will eventually replenish themselves - in millions of years. Louis Bookbinder Palo Alto, CA