Podcast #319 - August 24th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Virginia Earthquake, Brand Loyalty
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil and RFID
Swindler's List: Functional Medicine
Science or Fiction
News Items: Virginia Earthquake, Brand Loyalty
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Tin Foil and RFID
Swindler's List: Functional Medicine
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- August 27, 2003 The world's biggest battery was connected to provide emergency power to Fairbanks, Alaska's second-largest city.
News Items
- Earthquake in Virginia http://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/recenteqsww/Quakes/se082311a.html
- Brand Loyalty http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/brand-loyalty/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: the video game Archon
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Tin Foil and Credit Cards atomsk359 christopher short got handed a creditcard after the woman unwraped it from tinfoil, stops people from reading it she said, plausible or nosible
Swindler's List
- Functional Medicine http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/28731977/detail.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Planetary scientists have produced a computer model that suggests that the early earth had two moons. http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110803/full/news.2011.456.html
- Item #2 Science Scientists discover antibodies that may explain chronic symptoms that persist following Lyme disease. http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110805/full/news.2011.463.html
- Item #3 Fiction New research supports the claims that some bacteria can feed off arsenic instead of phosphorous. http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110809/full/news.2011.469.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is like a blabbermouth that ruins the end of a movie. Well I say there are things we don't want the answers to. Important things.' Ned Flanders