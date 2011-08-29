Defending Homeopathy

What I find so curious about people who represent themselves as pratitioners of 'skepticism' is really how little of it they employ, and how predictable they can be in their beliefs. If you're going to be a real skeptic, then the first things you would naturally be skeptical about would be your own beliefs. But instead what I see you doing is jumping to a conclusion made by others for you, that you're just passing along as talking points simply placing your own anecdotal theory in place of evidence: The physical, in vitro, in vivo, user demand and FDA regulatory protections. If you had a leg to stand on, you wouldn't be writing blogs about it, you and hordes of people like you would be actually doing something in court. If it's fraud, it can be proven as such in court. But you've already stipulated that you don't know anything much about the subject, except that you've been told it's implausible. SO how do you or any of the professional whiners expect to win when you’re in a forum other than your own, presided over by an impartial judge? But have you ever posed the question to someone other than Randi, is there any physico-chemical evidence for homeopathy? When your professional witnesses and our professional witnesses have finished testiying, you've lost. So really, in the face of reality, that this is a long practiced form of legal, curative medicine, do you really think you have enough of an argument against it to give you license to defame the Sherrs and others who have medical degrees? Of course not! Skepticism really is nothing more than a name peole give themselves when they want to dismiss or defame something they don't want to believe. And why don't they want to believe? Because they've placed their contempt ahead of their investigation, their nswers ahead of their questions. O how can they know anything if they don’t ask questions? For example, if what you mean to say when you call homeopathy 'quackery' is that it's fraud, then why has it not ever won this point when tried in a court of law? Look at what happened to a 'skeptic' organization, the National Council Against Health Fraud, when they tried to sue a homeopathic remedy manufacturer on your point, that homeopathy is fraud. [Google NCAHF vs. King Bio] How do you explain this stupendous loss by the NCAHF? Now watch what happens in Delarosa vs. Boiron. Watch what happens in the case of the homeopathic veterinarians who are now suing the veterinarian accreditation board. No one can always predict the future, but from what I’ve seen is that homeopathy always wins and skepticism always loses, and I presume this will hold true for Delarosa and the vets. Wait and see. It’s a popular form of medicine worldwide that is growing by 30% a year. Do you really think you're going to stop it by acting stupid? Homeopathy is amazing medicine when its use as properly. Try it and see for yourself. Meanwhile, allopathy is getting hammered! Posted by: John Benneth | August 24, 2011 5:31 AM http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/01/jeremy_sherr_using_homeopathy_for_aids.php#comment-4921403