Podcast #321 - September 10th, 2011
Live from DragonCon 2011
This Day in Skepticism: 9-11 Comic
News Items: Diamond Planet, Homeopathic Water, Woolly Rhino, Editor Resigns of Global Warming Paper
Science or Fiction
Live Q&A
This Day in Skepticism
- September 11, 2001 10 year anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. Truther movement is still around.
News Items
- Diamond Planet http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/08/25/us-planet-diamond-idUSTRE77O69A20110825
- Homeopathic Water http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/acupuncture-and-acoustic-waves/
- Woolly Rhino http://www.sciencemag.org/content/333/6047/1285
- Editor Resigns over Global Warming Paper http://news.sciencemag.org/scienceinsider/2011/09/journal-editor-resigns-over-contrarian.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A large study of firefighters finds that those exposed to the WTC area on 9/11 had no significantly altered risk of developing cancer.
- Item #2 Science New mouse study shows that including walnuts in the diet reduces the risk of breast cancer by about half.
- Item #3 Science For the first time artificially cultured red cells were injected safely into a human recipient.
Live Q&A
- Live Q&A The rogues take questions from the audience.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I admit that reason is a small and feeble flame, a flickering torch by stumblers carried in the starless night, blown and flared by passion’s storm, and yet, it is the only light. Extinguish and and naught remain.” - Robert Green Ingersoll