A recent study has found that pregnant women exposed to magnetic fields may increase the baby’s risk of developing asthma. http://xnet.kp.org/newscenter/pressreleases/nat/2011/080111emf.html

A top astronomer was recently quoted as having said: 'The genesis of life is as inevitable as the formation of atoms. Life exists on other planets and we will find it within 20 years” http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2011/jun/27/alien-encounters-twenty-years-russian-astronomer