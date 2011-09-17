The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #322 - September 17th, 2011

Main Image for Episode 322
Interview with Sara Mayhew
New Items: Chinese Scientists Plan to Capture Asteroid, Acupuncture and Acoustic Waves
Science or Fiction

This Day in Skepticism

  • Sept 17, 1822 Presentation of Rosetta Stone

News Items

  • Chinese Scientists Plan to Capture Asteroid http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-09-chinese-possibility-capturing-asteroids-earth.html
  • Acupuncture and Acoustic Waves http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/acupuncture-and-acoustic-waves/

Interview

  • Interview with Sara Mayhew http://saramayhew.com/wordpress/index.php/published-work/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A recent study has found that pregnant women exposed to magnetic fields may increase the baby’s risk of developing asthma. http://xnet.kp.org/newscenter/pressreleases/nat/2011/080111emf.html
  • Item #2 A top astronomer was recently quoted as having said: 'The genesis of life is as inevitable as the formation of atoms. Life exists on other planets and we will find it within 20 years” http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2011/jun/27/alien-encounters-twenty-years-russian-astronomer
  • Item #3 A species of manatee, thought to have been extinct, has been caught on video off the coast of Alaska.