Podcast #322 - September 17th, 2011
Interview with Sara Mayhew
This Day in Skepticism
- Sept 17, 1822 Presentation of Rosetta Stone
News Items
- Chinese Scientists Plan to Capture Asteroid http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-09-chinese-possibility-capturing-asteroids-earth.html
- Acupuncture and Acoustic Waves http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/acupuncture-and-acoustic-waves/
Interview
- Interview with Sara Mayhew http://saramayhew.com/wordpress/index.php/published-work/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study has found that pregnant women exposed to magnetic fields may increase the baby’s risk of developing asthma. http://xnet.kp.org/newscenter/pressreleases/nat/2011/080111emf.html
- Item #2 Science A top astronomer was recently quoted as having said: 'The genesis of life is as inevitable as the formation of atoms. Life exists on other planets and we will find it within 20 years” http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/2011/jun/27/alien-encounters-twenty-years-russian-astronomer
- Item #3 Fiction A species of manatee, thought to have been extinct, has been caught on video off the coast of Alaska. [9/7/2011 8:58:39 PM] Evan: http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/43801173/ns/technology_and_science-science/