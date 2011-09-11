The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #323 - September 24th, 2011

Main Image for Episode 323
Special Guests: George Hrab and Brian Brushwood
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Single Molecule Electric Motor, Registering Atheists
Special Report: Nature vs Nurture
Science or Fiction

  • September 24 1 - Fish Amnesty Day 2 - 1979 Compuserve Introduces Electronic Mail

News Items

  • Single Molecule Electronic Motor http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/09/110904140353.htm
  • Registering Atheists http://www.care2.com/causes/pastor-compares-atheists-to-terrorists-sex-offenders-suggests-national-registry.html

Special Report

  • Nature vs Nurture Topic introduced by George Hrab

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 IBM is building the largest storage array ever, when complete it will allow for 120 exabytes of storage.
  • Item #2 Toshiba recently reviewed its new no-glasses 55 inch 3D TV. It's the first large screen 3D TV that does not require any glasses and can accommodate up to nine people.
  • Item #3 A recent study shows new evidence that reducing soot emissions into the atmosphere can slow melting of arctic ice faster than any other quick fix.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Every generation has the obligation to free men's minds for a look at new worlds... to look out from a higher plateau than the last generation.' - Ellison S. Onizuka