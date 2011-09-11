Podcast #323 - September 24th, 2011
Special Guests: George Hrab and Brian Brushwood
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Single Molecule Electric Motor, Registering Atheists
Special Report: Nature vs Nurture
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- September 24 1 - Fish Amnesty Day 2 - 1979 Compuserve Introduces Electronic Mail
News Items
- Single Molecule Electronic Motor http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/09/110904140353.htm
- Registering Atheists http://www.care2.com/causes/pastor-compares-atheists-to-terrorists-sex-offenders-suggests-national-registry.html
Special Report
- Nature vs Nurture Topic introduced by George Hrab
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction IBM is building the largest storage array ever, when complete it will allow for 120 exabytes of storage.
- Item #2 Science Toshiba recently reviewed its new no-glasses 55 inch 3D TV. It's the first large screen 3D TV that does not require any glasses and can accommodate up to nine people.
- Item #3 Science A recent study shows new evidence that reducing soot emissions into the atmosphere can slow melting of arctic ice faster than any other quick fix.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Every generation has the obligation to free men's minds for a look at new worlds... to look out from a higher plateau than the last generation.' - Ellison S. Onizuka