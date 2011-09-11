Podcast #324 - October 1st, 2011
Highlights from the SGU 24 Live Streaming event
Interview with Australian Skeptics: Richard Saunders, Dr. Rachie Dunlop, Jo Benhamu
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Grail Craft Launch, A. sediba, Adaptation and Orgasm
Special Report: Siphonomores
Top 10 Future Technologies
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- September 23 1846 Discovery of Neptune
News Items
- Grail Craft Launch http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.cfm?release=2011-285
- A. sediba http://m.apnews.com/ap/db_16053/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=oO5vCOhI http://www.scientificamerican.com/article.cfm?id=fossils-raise-questions-about-human-ancestry
- Adaptation and Orgasm http://scienceblogs.com/gregladen/2011/09/coming_to_terms_with_the_femal.php
Special Report
- Siphonophores http://siphonophores.org/SiphOrganization.php http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KT1TSbarW1U
Top 10
- Top 10 Future Technologies The Rogues Discuss their hopes for future technology
Interview
- Interview with Australian Skeptics Richard Saunders, Dr. Rachie Dunlop, and Jo Benhamu
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A newly published review of the most frequently viewed YouTube videos claiming to depict a patient suffering from a movement disorder found that 2/3 of the videos actually showed individuals with a psychogenic disorder. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/09/110921172847.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study shows that women's voices are higher during ovulation and harsher and more irregular during menstruation. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/09/110921172836.htm?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed28ScienceDaily29
- Item #3 Fiction New evidence indicates that some small feathered dinosaurs survived for millions of years after the mass extinction that wiped out their cousins. http://sciencenewsdaily.org/archaeology-fossils-news/cluster114396736/