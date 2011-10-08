Podcast #325 - October 8th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Steve Jobs Dies, Nobel Prizes 2011 for Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, IgNobels for 2011
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Steve Jobs Dies, Nobel Prizes 2011 for Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, IgNobels for 2011
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Day in Skepticism
- October 8th, 1604, The supernova now called 'Kepler's nova' was first sighted in the constellation Ophiuchus, the Serpent Bearer. Johannes Kepler observed it from the time of its appearance as an apparently new star. It encouraged him to write The New Star in 1606.
News Items
- Steve Jobs Dies http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052702304447804576410753210811910.html
- Nobel Physics: Accelerating Universe http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15165371
- Nobel Medicine: Immune System http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-15149257 Related story about Nobel winner who died: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-15155642
- Nobel Chemistry: Quasicrystals http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2011/press.html
- IgNobels 2011 http://improbable.com/ig/ig-pastwinners.html#ig2011
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Best Foreign Podcast Sweden Congratulations you have been named Best Foreign podcast in Sweden Best Foreign podcast 1. The Skeptics Guide – 470 votes 2. This Week in Tech – 97 votes 3. Tiesto Club Life – 79 votes 4. NY Times Music Popcast – 58 votes 5. RebelFM – 41 votestes 6. The B&B Podcast – 18 votes 7. Starbase 66 – 1“ 17 votes 8. TuxRadar – 11 votes http://www.daytona.se/podradioopriset/2011?utm_campaign=podradiopriset&utm_medium=email&utm_source=daytona.se&utm_content=voters Congratulations and thank you for letting us listen to your pod cast. Henric Ã¥kesson Sweden
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Ad Hominems from Dana Ullman http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dana-ullman/disinformation-homeopathy_b_969627.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A study of basketball free throws, using the largest data set to date, supports the 'hot hands' phenomenon as real rather than illusory. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0024532
- Item #2 Science A review of research indicates that physically washing one's hands can reduce guilt and doubt through the power of metaphor. http://tinyurl.com/689e4sz
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers demonstrate that alleged triple rainbows are optically impossible, and unsubstantiated reports are likely misperceptions.http://tinyurl.com/5sa9hf3
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” - Galileo Galilei