Podcast #326 - October 15th, 2011
Interview with Stephen Macknik and Susana Martinez-Conde
This day in Skepticism
News Items: Vitamins and Mortality, Megavirus, NDEs, More UFOs, Electrosense, Airborne Petition
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 15 Global Handwashing Day! http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Handwashing_Day
News Items
- Vitamins and Mortality http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/vitamins-and-mortality/
- Megavirus http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15242386
- NDEs http://www.theepochtimes.com/n2/science/near-death-experiences-30-years-of-research-part-1-61547.html
- More UFOs http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-15165928 and UFB - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2047746/The-proof-UFOs-exist-picture-taken-Cornish-coast.html
- Electrosense http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/10/111011163057.htm
- Airborne Petition http://skepchick.org/2011/10/the-airborne-identity/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Zaphod Beeblebrox IV
Interview
- Interview with Stephen L. Macknik, Ph.D. and Susana Martinez-Conde, Ph.D. http://www.sleightsofmind.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Astronomers discover that the intergalactic fog that was present in the early universe was likely cleared away by rogue black holes. http://ns.umich.edu/htdocs/releases/story.php?id=8611
- Item #2 Science Scientists discover that communication among bacteria plays an important role in global climate change. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/10/111012151718.htm
- Item #3 Science A research team has created a new form (or allotrope) of carbon that has the hardness of diamond but is amorphous. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-10-superhard-carbon.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Imagination should give wings to our thoughts but we always need decisive experimental proof, and when the moment comes to draw conclusions and to interpret the gathered observations, imagination must be checked and documented by the factual results of the experiment.' Louis Pasteur
Announcements
- CSIcon http://www.centerforinquiry.net/events/csicon_2011/
- Podcast Awards http://podcastawards.com/