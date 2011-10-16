Podcast #327 - October 22nd, 2011
Interview with Richard Wiseman
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Jay Report from Italy, Faster Than Light Neutrinos, Reiki Doesn't Work, Ending Genital Cutting, Camping Prophesy Update
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- October 21, 1879 Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb (it lasted 13½ hours before burning out).
News Items
- Jay Report from Italy Jay's Back from his Honeymoon to Italy
- FTL Neutrinos http://arxiv.org/abs/1110.2685
- Reiki Doesn't Work http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/reiki-doesnt-work-either-2/
- Ending Genital Cutting http://www.nytimes.com/2011/10/16/world/africa/movement-to-end-genital-cutting-spreads-in-senegal.html?_r=3&hp
- Camping Prophesy Update http://www.livescience.com/16561-mark-calendars-world-coming-oct-21-camping.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Wisteria Pods Popping
Interview
- Interview with Richard Wiseman http://richardwiseman.wordpress.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Results of a new analysis of dwarf galaxies is incompatible with existing models of dark matter. http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/news/2011/pr201129.html
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers have demonstrated that they can use computerized word analysis to predict recidivism in criminals up for parole with a > 70% accuracy. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.2044-8333.2011.02025.x/abstract
- Item #3 Science A UK study finds that one in six mobile phones is contaminated with fecal matter. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/medicine/2011101409420012.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'How baffling it was that even the most cunning and clever people would frequently see only what they wanted to see, and would rarely look beyond the thinnest of facades. Or they would ignore reality, dismissing it as the facade. And then, when their whole world fell to pieces...they would tear their topknots or rend their clothes and bewail their karma, blaming gods or kami or luck or their lords or husbands or vassals--anything or anyone--but never themselves.' - James Clavell, 'SHOGUN' 'If people knew how hard I worked to get my mastery, it wouldn't seem so wonderful at all.' - Michelangelo