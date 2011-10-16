Skeptical Quote of the Week

'How baffling it was that even the most cunning and clever people would frequently see only what they wanted to see, and would rarely look beyond the thinnest of facades. Or they would ignore reality, dismissing it as the facade. And then, when their whole world fell to pieces...they would tear their topknots or rend their clothes and bewail their karma, blaming gods or kami or luck or their lords or husbands or vassals--anything or anyone--but never themselves.' - James Clavell, 'SHOGUN' 'If people knew how hard I worked to get my mastery, it wouldn't seem so wonderful at all.' - Michelangelo