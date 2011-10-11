Podcast #328 - October 29th, 2011
Interview with Banachek
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Seeing Through Walls, Malaria Vaccine, Luckiest Cities, New Name for VLA, Another Failed Prediction
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
- October 29 1390 First trial for witchcraft in Paris leading to the death of three people.
News Items
- Seeing Through Walls http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/10/111018102703.htm
- Malaria Vaccine http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-malaria-vaccine-scientist-idUSTRE79H59220111018
- Luckiest Cities http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/44894480/ns/us_news-wonderful_world/#.Tp61_t4Uqso
- New Name for VLA http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15307169
- Another Failed Prophesy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/campings-doomsday-prophesy/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Peter Lawford
Interview
- Interview with Banachek www.banachek.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Research shows that IQ scores change little throughout most of the teen years. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15369851
- Item #2 Science A new study has found that including enough protein in our diets, rather than simply cutting calories, is the key to curbing appetites and preventing excessive consumption of fats and carbohydrates. http://sciencealert.com.au/news/20111810-22737.html
- Item #3 Science Scientists have found a direct link between the number of 'friends' a person has on Facebook and the size of certain brain regions. http://www.reuters.com/article/2011/10/18/us-science-facebook-idUSTRE79H89L20111018
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'” - Isaac Asimov