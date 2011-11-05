Podcast #329 - November 5th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Climate Change Confirmation, Steve Job's Cancer, New GPS, Pre-Clovis Find
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Brush Before or After
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 5, 1892 JBS Haldane in born
News Items
- Climate Change Confirmaion http://berkeleyearth.org/Resources/Berkeley_Earth_Summary_20_Oct
- Steve Job's Cancer http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/steve-jobs-medical-reality-distortion-field/
- New GPS http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15372540
- Pre-Clovis Find http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15391388
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Deepak Chopra
Questions and Emails
- Question #1 - Brush Before or After Hi, I've been looking for this, haven't found an answer. Some say that brushing teeth before breakfast is a must, because bacteria accumulates in the mouth during sleep, and you would swallow them, if you ate breakfast. I find it hard to believe, but i have not found any evidence to suggest either way. Would appreciate an opinion! - Olav Kokovkin Estonia
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy What logical fallacy is committed when A causes B, B is observed, then a claim is made that A is true ignoring any other possible causes for B? - Dale Freya Brisbane Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A study finds that children raised in a punitive environment where they are physically punished tell lies more often and convincingly. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2011-10-harsh-discipline-fosters-dishonesty-young.html
- Item #2 Fiction New research finds that international ranking in chess strongly correlates with the number of hours practiced, regardless of other factors. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/deliberate-practice-necessary-but-not-sufficient.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers find evidence that, prior to 750 million years ago, the earth's oceans were highly sulfidic - essentially poisonous to multicellular animals and acting as a barrier to their evolution. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012821X11005309
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The advance of scientific knowledge does not seem to make either our universe or our inner life in it any less mysterious'. - JBS Haldane