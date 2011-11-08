Question #1: Intercessory Prayer

This is a weird one. Half of a randomised group gets intercessionary prayer four years after the illness that landed them in hospital and appears to exhibit better recovery than those who didn't receive the 'intercessionary prayer.' I'm just guessing here ... 1. Is the effect large enough to be considered statistically significant? 2. Does evidence based medicine hold itself to the same standards that other branches of the sciences do? (typically 5-sigma confidence) ... ok - I doubt that is practical or financially viable. 3. How can we distinguish cause and effect if causality is denied by the nature of the study? Here's a link to the article http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC61047/?tool=pubmed Clearest skies Bruce, Toronto