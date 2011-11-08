Podcast #330 - November 12th, 2011
This Day in Skepticism
News Items: Stroke Turns Man Gay, Asteroid YU55, Pox Parties, US Government Denies UFOs, Man Confuses Moon for UFO, NASA's Orion Program
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Intercessory Prayer
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- November 12 1935 The first modern surgery on the frontal lobes for treatment of mental disorders was performed by Egas Moniz at Santa Marta Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.
News Items
- Stroke Turns Man Gay http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2058921/Chris-Birch-stroke-Rugby-player-wakes-gay-freak-gym-accident.html
- Asteroid YU55 http://www.foxnews.com/scitech/2011/11/08/asteroid-close-call-with-earth-have-no-idea/
- Anti-Vaccine News http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/index.php/pox-parties-taken-to-the-next-illegal-level/
- US Government Denies UFO Coverup http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/us-government-says-there-is-no-ufo-conspiracy/
- Man Confuses Moon for UFO http://io9.com/5854480/british-man-calls-police-after-confusing-the-moon-for-a-ufo
- Test for Orion http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-15644238
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Mantis Shrimp
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Intercessory Prayer This is a weird one. Half of a randomised group gets intercessionary prayer four years after the illness that landed them in hospital and appears to exhibit better recovery than those who didn't receive the 'intercessionary prayer.' I'm just guessing here ... 1. Is the effect large enough to be considered statistically significant? 2. Does evidence based medicine hold itself to the same standards that other branches of the sciences do? (typically 5-sigma confidence) ... ok - I doubt that is practical or financially viable. 3. How can we distinguish cause and effect if causality is denied by the nature of the study? Here's a link to the article http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC61047/?tool=pubmed Clearest skies Bruce, Toronto
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The top four sources of electricity generation in the US are coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and nuclear, in that order, followed distantly by wind, geothermal, and solar.
reference for all items: https://flowcharts.llnl.gov/content/energy/energy_archive/energy_flow_2007/LLNL_US_EFC_20071.png
- Item #2 Science Total energy use in the US is down from its peek of 101.5 quads in 2007 to 98.0 quads in 2010; likewise carbon dioxide emissions have decreased from 6,022 million metric tons to 5,632 over the same period.
- Item #3 Science Fossil fuels represent 83% of total energy production in the US, while renewable sources represent 3.8%.
- Item #4 Science 91% of solar power in the US is self-generated residential.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Questioner: As a scientist, would you deny the possibility of water having been changed into wine in the Bible? CS: Deny the possibility? Certainly not. I would not deny any such possibility. But I would, of course, not spend a moment on it unless there was some evidence for it.' Sagan, Carl. The Varieties of Scientific Experience: A Personal View of the Search for God. Ed. Ann Druyan. New York: Penguin, 2006, p. 251.